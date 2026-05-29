OPINION: The World Risks a Dangerous AI Divide if Capital and Big Tech Dominate Governance

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the world in ways humanity has never witnessed before.

From healthcare and education to media, banking, defence and governance, AI is becoming one of the most powerful technological forces of our time. It promises innovation, efficiency and economic transformation on a global scale.

But beneath the excitement surrounding AI lies a growing global concern: who should control this powerful technology, and in whose interests should it operate?

At the moment, much of AI development, especially in the United States, is heavily driven by capital and big technology corporations. While innovation is important, leaving AI governance primarily in the hands of profit-driven companies presents serious ethical, political and security risks.

Capital naturally pursues profit. That is its nature.

The problem arises when profit motives begin overriding public interest, ethics and global responsibility.

We are already seeing signs of this tension emerge.

OpenAI, for example, started as a non-profit research organization focused on ensuring AI benefits humanity. Today, it has evolved into a massive for-profit enterprise reportedly valued at over $150 billion. This transformation reflects the growing commercialization of AI and the enormous financial race surrounding the technology.

At the same time, concerns are increasing over the use of AI in military operations and geopolitical conflicts. Reports that AI technologies developed by private firms are being integrated into modern warfare raise difficult ethical questions about accountability, human oversight and the boundaries of technological application.

This is why AI governance can no longer be treated as merely a corporate or technological issue. It is becoming a global governance issue that touches on humanity’s future, international security and global inequality.

The challenge is even greater for developing countries.

If AI governance remains dominated by a handful of wealthy nations and technology giants, the world risks creating a deeper digital and AI divide where poorer countries become consumers of technology rather than equal participants in shaping it.

Many countries in the Global South already struggle with limited digital infrastructure, insufficient technological investment and low representation in global technology governance discussions. Without inclusive AI cooperation, the gap between technologically advanced nations and developing economies could widen dramatically.

This is why calls are growing for a more responsible, inclusive and people-centered approach to AI governance.

China has increasingly positioned itself as one of the countries advocating for a broader international governance framework on artificial intelligence.

President Xi Jinping’s Global AI Governance Initiative emphasizes a people-centered and AI-for-good principle, arguing that artificial intelligence should serve humanity rather than become a monopoly controlled by a few countries or corporations. The initiative also calls for AI development to respect sovereignty, fairness, ethics and global cooperation.

Chinese leaders have also emphasized the importance of open cooperation and inclusiveness, particularly for developing nations. During the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated that China was willing to share AI development experience and technological products with countries around the world, especially those in the Global South, to help strengthen capacity building.

Whether one agrees fully with China’s position or not, the broader argument deserves serious global attention.

AI development is moving too fast and becoming too influential to be governed solely by private interests or geopolitical competition.

The world needs governance frameworks that prioritize transparency, ethics, accountability and shared benefits. AI systems must remain under meaningful human oversight. There must also be international safeguards against misuse, disinformation, cyber threats and the militarization of AI technologies.

Equally important, developing countries must have a stronger voice in shaping global AI governance rules rather than merely adapting to standards designed elsewhere.

Africa, in particular, cannot afford to remain a passive observer in the AI revolution.

The continent must invest in digital infrastructure, research, education and policy development to ensure its people are not left behind. African governments, universities and private sectors must also begin preparing young people for an AI-driven economy that will transform labour markets, industries and governance systems.

The future of artificial intelligence should not belong exclusively to billion-dollar corporations, military powers or a few technologically dominant states.

It should belong to humanity.

And that future will depend not only on how fast AI develops, but on whether the world can govern it responsibly, ethically and inclusively before the technology outpaces our collective ability to control its consequences. For this reason, China’s AI governance initiative is worth serious consideration.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.