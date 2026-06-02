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Saudi Arabia has stepped back from its former ally Lebanon in recent years, angered by the influence of the Shiite movement Hezbollah which is backed by its arch-rival Iran

The Diplomatic Space

Lebanon says Hezbollah agrees reciprocal halt to attacks on Israel

The statements came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to both Netanyahu and Hezbollah representatives and “they agreed that all shooting will stop”, after Iran warned that Israeli military actions in Lebanon were a threat to the current US-Iran ceasefire.

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BEIRUT,Jun 2- Lebanon says Hezbollah has accepted a US plan for it to halt attacks on Israel and for Israel not to attack the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Lebanese embassy in the US said it had “received confirmation of Hezbollah’s acceptance of the US proposal for a mutual cessation of attacks”.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the agreement, but warned strikes on Beirut would go ahead “if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians”.

The statements came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to both Netanyahu and Hezbollah representatives and “they agreed that all shooting will stop”, after Iran warned that Israeli military actions in Lebanon were a threat to the current US-Iran ceasefire.

In a statement late on Monday, the Lebanese embassy said that “under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from attacks against Israel”. It added that the ceasefire was “to be extended to encompass all Lebanese territory”.

However Netanyahu said: “At the same time, the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] will continue to operate in southern Lebanon as planned.”

After Trump said both sides had agreed to stop fighting some clashes continued.

Hezbollah said it had launched three attacks at Israeli tanks and soldiers near two villages in northern Israel, using drones and “a barrage of artillery shells”.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted two projectiles that had been fired from Lebanon. No injuries have been reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on several southern areas and said “a very violent detonation” rocked the town of Debbine.

Earlier the Israeli leader had ordered strikes on “terror targets” in Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to rocket and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

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