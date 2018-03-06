World

US, China agree to keep pressure on North Korea

Washington, United States, Mar 9 - Donald Trump enlisted Friday the help of China's Xi Jinping to keep sanctions pressure on North Korea, amid fears that an audacious diplomatic gambit by the US president could lead to backsliding.In an evening tweet,

Krill could prove secret weapon in ocean plastics battle

SYDNEY, Australia, Mar 9 - They might be at the bottom of the food chain, but krill could prove to be a secret weapon in the fight against the growing threat of plastic pollution in the world's oceans. New research Friday showed the tiny zooplankton

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet: what happens next?

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Mar 9 - The stunning announcement that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold an unprecedented meeting is the latest and most astonishing step forward in a flurry of diplomacy.The two and their

Toni Iwobi, the black face of Italy’s far-right

Rome, Italy, Mar 8 - Elected on a promise to stop the "invasion" of immigration, in many ways Toni Iwobi is an archetypal politician of Italy's far-right League party -- except he is black.Originally from Nigeria, Iwobi made waves earlier this week when

‘Panic’ as Mugabe appears to back new Zimbabwe opposition

 JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Mar 9 - Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe sent shockwaves through the party he dominated for decades when he posed with the retired general who will take on the ruling ZANU-PF in this year's election. Mugabe grinned broadly

Madagascar’s hidden leprosy battle

Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Mar 9 - Joseph Ralaiharo has lived cut off from society in a remote village in central Madagascar for more than half a century.His battle with leprosy, an infection that causes unsightly sores, nerve damage as well as eye and

PNG quake toll rises above 100 as PM warns of long recovery

Sydney, Australia, Mar 9 - The death toll from an earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea last month has topped 100 with thousands injured, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said Friday, warning it will take years for the region to recover.The Pacific nation's

Netanyahu heads home with political future in balance

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Mar 8 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns Friday from the United States to face what may be the most crucial stretch of his long political career, with corruption probes encircling him and talk of elections building.With

China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom

Beijing, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign

