Washington, United States, Mar 9 - Donald Trump enlisted Friday the help of China's Xi Jinping to keep sanctions pressure on North Korea, amid fears that an audacious diplomatic gambit by the US president could lead to backsliding.In an evening tweet,
World
Krill could prove secret weapon in ocean plastics battle
SYDNEY, Australia, Mar 9 - They might be at the bottom of the food chain, but krill could prove to be a secret weapon in the fight against the growing threat of plastic pollution in the world's oceans. New research Friday showed the tiny zooplankton
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet: what happens next?
Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Mar 9 - The stunning announcement that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold an unprecedented meeting is the latest and most astonishing step forward in a flurry of diplomacy.The two and their
Toni Iwobi, the black face of Italy’s far-right
Rome, Italy, Mar 8 - Elected on a promise to stop the "invasion" of immigration, in many ways Toni Iwobi is an archetypal politician of Italy's far-right League party -- except he is black.Originally from Nigeria, Iwobi made waves earlier this week when
‘Panic’ as Mugabe appears to back new Zimbabwe opposition
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Mar 9 - Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe sent shockwaves through the party he dominated for decades when he posed with the retired general who will take on the ruling ZANU-PF in this year's election. Mugabe grinned broadly
Madagascar’s hidden leprosy battle
Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Mar 9 - Joseph Ralaiharo has lived cut off from society in a remote village in central Madagascar for more than half a century.His battle with leprosy, an infection that causes unsightly sores, nerve damage as well as eye and
PNG quake toll rises above 100 as PM warns of long recovery
Sydney, Australia, Mar 9 - The death toll from an earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea last month has topped 100 with thousands injured, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said Friday, warning it will take years for the region to recover.The Pacific nation's
Africa, US move on from ‘shithole’ remarks as Tillerson starts tour
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar 8 - Washington's top diplomat began his first Africa tour Thursday by meeting with the African Union chief, who said the continent had moved on from a reported insult by President Donald Trump.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Netanyahu heads home with political future in balance
Jerusalem, ZZZ, Mar 8 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns Friday from the United States to face what may be the most crucial stretch of his long political career, with corruption probes encircling him and talk of elections building.With
China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom
Beijing, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign