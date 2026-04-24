KNCCI, Ministry of Youth Affairs partner in NYOTA programme to boost youth employability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports have entered into a strategic partnership under the World Bank-funded NYOTA Programme, in a move aimed at expanding youth employability through structured workplace exposure and skills development.

The framework agreement was formally signed on Thursday by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs Katoi, and KNCCI Chief Executive Officer KK Mutai.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by NYOTA Programme National Project Manager Augustine Mayabi and KNCCI Company Secretary Kihara Njuguna.

Under the agreement, KNCCI has been designated as the Umbrella Employer Organization (UEO), tasked with coordinating the implementation of a national Hands-on Experience Programme targeting 130,000 young people across the country.

Of these, 40,000 youth will be placed within the informal sector, while 90,000 will gain experience in formal employment settings.

The initiative is designed to strengthen practical skills acquisition by linking young people to artisans and structured employers, thereby bridging the gap between training and labour market demands.

It also seeks to enhance pathways to sustainable employment and entrepreneurship for youth.

In its initial rollout phase, the programme will be implemented across seven counties in Western Kenya, including Kakamega, Bungoma, Migori, Siaya, Busia, Kisumu, and Vihiga, with KNCCI expected to coordinate employer engagement and placement networks.

The partnership marks a significant step in expanding private sector participation in youth employment programmes, positioning chambers of commerce as key drivers in workforce development and economic inclusion.