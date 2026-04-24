Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The framework agreement was formally signed by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs Katoi, and KNCCI Chief Executive Officer KK Mutai/KNCCI

Sports

KNCCI, Ministry of Youth Affairs partner in NYOTA programme to boost youth employability

KNCCI and the Ministry of Youth Affairs have launched a strategic NYOTA Programme partnership targeting 130,000 youth through structured workplace placements across Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports have entered into a strategic partnership under the World Bank-funded NYOTA Programme, in a move aimed at expanding youth employability through structured workplace exposure and skills development.

The framework agreement was formally signed on Thursday by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs Katoi, and KNCCI Chief Executive Officer KK Mutai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The signing ceremony was witnessed by NYOTA Programme National Project Manager Augustine Mayabi and KNCCI Company Secretary Kihara Njuguna.

Under the agreement, KNCCI has been designated as the Umbrella Employer Organization (UEO), tasked with coordinating the implementation of a national Hands-on Experience Programme targeting 130,000 young people across the country.

Of these, 40,000 youth will be placed within the informal sector, while 90,000 will gain experience in formal employment settings.

The initiative is designed to strengthen practical skills acquisition by linking young people to artisans and structured employers, thereby bridging the gap between training and labour market demands.

It also seeks to enhance pathways to sustainable employment and entrepreneurship for youth.

In its initial rollout phase, the programme will be implemented across seven counties in Western Kenya, including Kakamega, Bungoma, Migori, Siaya, Busia, Kisumu, and Vihiga, with KNCCI expected to coordinate employer engagement and placement networks.

The partnership marks a significant step in expanding private sector participation in youth employment programmes, positioning chambers of commerce as key drivers in workforce development and economic inclusion.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Inside Niko Kadi: The youth campaign reshaping Kenya’s voter registration surge

The Niko Kadi campaign is driving youth voter registration. But who is behind it, and can it boost turnout in the 2027 General Election?

2 days ago

Top stories

Murkomen: Over 100 Organized Gangs Operating Across Kenya as Government Tightens Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that national security assessments indicate more than 100 such groups are currently...

3 days ago

County News

Relief for Kisumu riders as State orders release of impounded motorbikes

Government pledges to release impounded boda boda motorbikes in Kisumu as Interior PS Raymond Omollo calls for reforms and closer security collaboration.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Buyu warns UDA leaders against undermining ODM in zoning push

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has called for respect for ODM in the broad-based government, defending zoning and warning against dismissive rhetoric by UDA...

April 11, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrest 2 suspects, recover homemade gun in Migori raid

DCI detectives have arrested two suspects in Migori County and recovered a homemade firearm, ammunition, and weapons during an intelligence-led raid.

April 11, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo alleges police interference in probe into attack on Senator Osotsi

Siaya Governor James Orengo alleges interference and slow police action in probe into a senator’s attack, warning of rising impunity and insecurity.

April 9, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Kakamega leads Kenya in highest bribe rates at Sh79,305 — EACC Survey

Kakamega records Kenya’s highest average bribe at Sh79,305, with magistrates topping institutions, according to the 2025 EACC corruption survey.

April 9, 2026

Top stories

KPC Dismisses Fuel Shortage Fears, Assures Kenyans of Adequate Stocks

KPC maintained that all its terminals and depots currently hold adequate volumes of super petrol, diesel and jet fuel, adding that the products meet...

April 8, 2026