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Utumishi Girls Fire: Grieving Families Search for Children as Death Toll Rises to 16

The death toll from the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy has risen to 15, with more than 100 students hospitalised with injuries as rescue and emergency response efforts continue.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Grief-stricken families gathered at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on Thursday, seeking answers after a midnight fire tore through a school dormitory, leaving 16 students dead and several others injured.

Outside the institution, distraught parents and guardians endured agonising moments trying to trace their children, with many saying they had received little information about casualties and survivors.

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The death toll from the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy has risen to 16, with more than 100 students hospitalised with injuries as rescue and emergency response efforts continue.

Police confirmed that the overnight dormitory fire engulfed a block housing hundreds of students, leaving behind widespread destruction and triggering a major multi-agency response.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including local and national emergency units, worked through the night to contain the blaze and evacuate students from the affected dormitory.

A guardian who spoke at the school painted a grim picture of the desperate escape attempts made by students trapped inside the building.

She said some learners, unable to find another way out, jumped from the upper section of the dormitory to escape the fire, sustaining injuries in the process.

“Many of those who were upstairs were forced to jump. That is why several of them got hurt,” she said. “We understand some students suffered burns and are being treated in hospital, but families are still waiting to be told exactly how many lives were lost.”

The tragedy left relatives balancing relief and heartbreak as they searched hospitals and the school compound for their children.

The guardian said her family managed to locate her aunt’s daughter among the survivors.

“She has a broken leg, but at least she is safe. We are grateful she made it out alive,” she said.

As pain and frustration mounted, calls for accountability emerged from families demanding clarity over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The guardian urged authorities to carry out immediate investigations and establish the cause of the fire.

“We mourn with the parents who have lost their children. The government must urgently investigate this matter and tell us what happened,” she said.

She also faulted the lack of timely communication, saying parents had yet to receive a formal briefing from school officials even as emotions escalated at the scene.

The unfolding tragedy triggered emotional scenes at the school, with some overwhelmed parents collapsing as humanitarian responders worked to provide assistance.

“People are breaking down because nobody has clear answers yet, but the Red Cross teams are here supporting families,” she said.

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