Kisumu Mental Health Expo pushes for greater awareness, early screening and community support

KISUMU, Kenya, May 23 — A major mental health awareness expo is underway in Kisumu as healthcare professionals, county officials, trainers, and fitness advocates intensify calls for greater awareness, early screening, and community support to address the growing burden of mental health disorders.

The Kisumu Mental Wellness Walk and Expo, organised by Go Beyond Limited under its Walk and Talk programme, kicked off Friday at Lake Basin Mall and will run until Sunday.

The three-day event has brought together mental health practitioners, counselors, fitness groups, universities, students, and wellness organisations for exhibitions, free screening sessions, panel discussions, fitness activities, and community wellness walks aimed at normalising conversations around mental health.

Go Beyond Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Damaris Ndira said the initiative was created to provide a platform where members of the public can access mental health information, interact with experts, and learn about available wellness services.

Ndira said the exhibition section hosts organisations and businesses offering various wellness-related services and products, including counseling, stress management, and relaxation therapies.

“When people come in through the main entrance, they will be able to register and interact with exhibitors bringing different products and services around mental health and wellness,” she said.

Interventions

According to Ndira, the expo also features plenary sessions and panel discussions bringing together mental health experts and institutional leaders to discuss the state of mental wellness and possible interventions.

“We want people to come, interact, network, and exchange knowledge so that we can increase awareness on the importance of promoting positive mental health and wellness,” she said.

Ndira said the event has attracted participants from Kisumu and neighbouring counties, including Kakamega, Kisii, and Busia, especially students and professionals in the medical field.

She added that organisers are targeting to make the event an annual international mental wellness forum.

“We want everybody to join this walk and talk on mental health because mental health is currently becoming a major cause of death and the data shows it,” she said.

The CEO said activities on Saturday will include fitness and relaxation sessions coordinated by Fit Explorers and other fitness groups, before culminating in two major wellness walks on Sunday.

The first activity on Sunday will be a 13-kilometre run and walk beginning at 6am from Lake Basin Mall to Kiboswa and back, targeting fitness enthusiasts.

A second five-kilometre family walk will be flagged off later in the morning to accommodate families, children, senior citizens, and persons living with disabilities.

“We are looking at having families, children, differently abled persons and senior citizens join this walk so that mental wellness becomes everybody’s conversation,” said Ndira.

Silently affected

Kisumu County Mental Health Coordinator Raphael Wambura said mental health challenges continue to affect people silently across all age groups, including students, parents, and the elderly.

Wambura noted that students are dealing with academic and social pressures, parents are burdened by daily responsibilities, and many elderly people struggle with loneliness and isolation.

“Sometimes people carry invisible loads that are not obvious to all of us, and this affects them in ways that make them less productive than they would otherwise be,” he said.

He observed that mental health discussions have for a long time been surrounded by silence, fear, stigma, and misunderstanding, preventing many people from seeking help.

Wambura revealed that Kisumu County has established wellness centres in all the 35 wards to strengthen screening and management of non-communicable diseases, including mental health disorders.

He said the centres are not only meant for sick people but also for healthy residents seeking routine screening and wellness checks.

“At these centres, people can be screened for common mental disorders like depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

According to Wambura, the county has trained community health assistants in mental health to help identify and support residents requiring intervention.

“We are here to send a strong message that it is okay to speak up, it is okay to seek help when you are not feeling well and it is okay to support one another as a community,” he said.

Training critical

Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kisumu Campus Deputy Principal Andrew Malit said mental health disorders are becoming increasingly common within healthcare settings, with many patients presenting both physical and psychological complications.

Malit, who is also a psychiatric nurse and mental health trainer, said the increasing trend had made mental health training critical for healthcare professionals.

“When we talk about non-communicable diseases, mental health disorders are among the conditions that are significantly on the rise,” he said.

He noted that many hospitalised patients often experience mental health complications alongside physical illnesses, making psychiatric care an important component of treatment.

Malit said KMTC Kisumu now offers a Higher Diploma in Mental Health Psychiatric Nursing to help address the growing demand for specialised mental healthcare workers in counties.

He linked the programme to the Mental Health Act 2022, which requires counties to strengthen mental healthcare services at different facility levels.

“Facilities at level two and level three are also expected to provide mental healthcare, and that is why training becomes very important,” he said.

Malit further revealed that beginning this semester, all KMTC certificate and diploma students across different courses will undergo mental health training regardless of their specialisation.

“Whether they are pharmacists, nutritionists, or medical engineers, they will still encounter issues related to mental health. Mental health knowledge is important for every healthcare worker,” he said.

He emphasised the need for preventive mental healthcare at community level, saying awareness campaigns such as wellness walks help reduce stigma and encourage people to seek support early.

Fit Explorers Public Relations Officer Valbe Tadera underscored the role of physical activity in improving mental wellness and emotional stability.

“Research and evidence have shown that movement helps release endorphins, the feel-good hormones, which help people feel less stressed and better able to manage difficult situations,” he said.

She added that collaborations between fitness organisations and mental health stakeholders were important in promoting healthy lifestyles and emotional well-being.