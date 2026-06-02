Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The alumni body called for stronger prevention systems in schools, including functional grievance channels, robust student leadership structures, guidance and counselling programmes, mentorship initiatives, psychosocial support services and active night supervision/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Secondary Schools Alumni Body Demands Nationwide Dormitory Safety Audit Following Deadly Utumishi Girls Fire

The consortium is now demanding a national audit of dormitory architecture and emergency egress in all boarding institutions, covering occupancy levels, bed spacing, upper-storey dormitories, door placement and operation, emergency exits, window safety, stairways, lighting, electrical installations, fire detection systems, firefighting equipment, evacuation signage, assembly points and night-supervision arrangements

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 — The Consortium of Secondary Schools Alumni Associations of Kenya (COSSAAK) has called for an urgent nationwide audit of dormitory safety and emergency escape systems in all boarding schools following a series of school fires and student unrest incidents, including the devastating blaze at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School that claimed 16 lives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued Tuesday, the national alumni federation expressed deep concern over what it described as growing learner-safety failures in secondary schools and urged authorities to move beyond crisis response and adopt a preventive approach to school safety.

The organization said the recent tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, together with reported fire incidents at St Joseph’s Seminary Senior School in Molo and St Paul’s Githakwa Secondary School in Nyeri County, highlighted systemic concerns that require immediate national attention.

COSSAAK extended condolences to families, students, teachers and staff affected by the Utumishi Girls tragedy and called for comprehensive medical, psychosocial and counselling support for survivors and affected school communities.

“The recurrence of such incidents within a short period points to a wider national concern that cannot be treated as isolated misfortune,” the statement said.

The consortium is now demanding a national audit of dormitory architecture and emergency egress in all boarding institutions, covering occupancy levels, bed spacing, upper-storey dormitories, door placement and operation, emergency exits, window safety, stairways, lighting, electrical installations, fire detection systems, firefighting equipment, evacuation signage, assembly points and night-supervision arrangements.

It also wants authorities to establish a clear risk-rating system for boarding facilities, with corrective directives, implementation timelines and temporary closure of dormitories found to pose safety risks to learners.

Learner wellbeing

Beyond infrastructure concerns, COSSAAK urged the government to conduct national and county-level assessments of learner wellbeing and school climate, focusing on counselling services, bullying, examination pressure, student grievance mechanisms, substance abuse concerns, violence risks and the emotional wellbeing of students in boarding environments.

The alumni body called for stronger prevention systems in schools, including functional grievance channels, robust student leadership structures, guidance and counselling programmes, mentorship initiatives, psychosocial support services and active night supervision..

COSSAAK further advocated for the inclusion of national and county health departments as key stakeholders in school safety responses, particularly in trauma care, mental health interventions and psychosocial support programmes.

The statement comes as investigations continue into last week’s fatal dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), eight students were initially arrested as persons of interest following preliminary investigations involving CCTV analysis, forensic examinations and witness interviews.

Investigators are examining burn patterns, electrical installations, ignition sources and the possible presence of accelerants to establish the cause of the fire and determine whether arson was involved.

Authorities said the blaze extensively damaged the first floor of the Melino Waithera Dormitory, a two-storey building that housed 135 double-decker beds.

Separately, prosecutors have sought orders to detain nine students linked to the case for 30 days to allow investigators to complete forensic examinations, record witness statements and pursue additional leads.

Coordinated action

COSSAAK said the tragedy underscores the need for coordinated action involving the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Teachers Service Commission, County Education Boards, school boards, parents, students, alumni associations, faith-based organizations and community partners.

“As alumni, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting schools through mentorship, guidance, resource mobilisation, institutional memory and advocacy initiatives that promote safe schools, positive student engagement, discipline, dignity, wellbeing and academic excellence,” the organization said.

The consortium, led by President Maurice Nduranu and Secretary-General Louise Nyamu-Steinbeck, said it will also issue a detailed stakeholder advisory outlining proposals on dormitory safety, emergency preparedness, learner welfare, mental-health support and stakeholder responsibilities.

“Every learner deserves to feel safe, valued, heard and protected. Every boarding facility must allow learners to escape in an emergency, and every school community must have systems capable of identifying distress, responding to concerns and upholding the trust placed in it by families and the nation,” COSSAAK said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Only Seven Victims Identified After Deadly Utumishi Girls Academy Fire

Investigators said the remaining victims will be identified through a DNA matching process expected to involve family members.

4 days ago

Kenya

Uhuru Mourns Victims of Deadly Utumishi Girls Academy Fire

Uhuru expressed sympathy to the affected families, students, teachers, and the wider school community following the tragedy.

5 days ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki says govt to support Families of Deadly Gilgil School Fire tragedy victims

Kindiki expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the students, describing the tragedy as heartbreaking and painful for the nation.

5 days ago

Top stories

Police officers’ children among most affected as Murkomen assures full probe into Utumishi Girls fire

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the state is working closely with affected families, noting that many of the learners at the school are...

5 days ago

Top stories

Govt Urges Privacy for Families, Learners Affected by Utumishi Girls Fire Tragedy

Grief-stricken families gathered at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on Thursday, seeking answers after a midnight fire tore through a school dormitory, leaving 16...

5 days ago

Kenya

Utumishi Girls Academy Death Toll Rises to 15 as Over 100 Students Hospitalised

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including local and national emergency units, worked through the night to contain the blaze and evacuate students from the affected...

5 days ago

Kenya

CSs Murkomen, Ogamba, DCI Boss Amin hold crisis meeting after Utumishi Girls fire tragedy that killed 15

Security and education authorities are working jointly to establish the cause of the fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing students during the...

5 days ago

Kenya

Kalonzo Calls for Urgent School Safety Reforms After Utumishi Girls Academy Fire Tragedy

"Today, as the political leadership gathers for the National Prayer Breakfast, I call upon them not to let today's prayers end in that hall"...

5 days ago