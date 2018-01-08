Skip to main content
Settings
Ajax Loading
Infinite Scroll
Home
News
Business
Lifestyle
Sports
Radio
Tv
Campus
Capital Sports
Get the latest local and international sports updates, football, rugby, athletics, golf, cricket and more
Toggle navigation
Home
Football
Athletics
Rugby
Motors
Golf
Cricket
You are here:
Cricket
Cricket
Afghan boss apologises for World Cup qualifying debacle
Cricket
Friday, 9th Mar 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Infidelity claim puts India bowler Shami’s contract on hold
Cricket
Thursday, 8th Mar 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Kohli ton leads India to eight-wicket rout of South Africa
Cricket
Friday, 16th Feb 2018
Read More
--
--
--
South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India
Cricket
Thursday, 8th Feb 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Sublime Kohli guides India to crushing win
Cricket
Wednesday, 7th Feb 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Kenya lose second match in U19 Cricket WCup
Cricket
Wednesday, 17th Jan 2018
Read More
--
--
--
De Grandhomme seals Black Caps win over Pakistan
Cricket
Tuesday, 16th Jan 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Bangladesh dismiss Zimbabwe for 170 in tri-nation opener
Cricket
Monday, 15th Jan 2018
Read More
--
--
--
World cricketers join Maasai Warriors to save white rhinos
Cricket
Tuesday, 9th Jan 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Australia complete dominant 4-0 Ashes series rout of England
Cricket
Monday, 8th Jan 2018
Read More
--
--
--
Posts navigation
1
2
3
4
…
16
»
×
BACK TO TOP
© Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved
Terms of Services
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
About Us
Contact Us