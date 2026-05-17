Three-Peat! Kenya Police Bullets Crowned Champions After Season-Ending Victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – The celebration is officially underway at the Police Sacco Stadium. Kenya Police Bullets FC have been crowned the 2025/2026 FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions after capping off their triumphant campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madira Soccer Assassins on Sunday afternoon.

The win marks a historic third consecutive league title for the law enforcers, cementing their status as the undisputed powerhouse of Kenyan women’s football.

With the league trophy waiting on the sidelines, the Bullets had to work hard to break down a resilient Soccer Assassins team that looked eager to play the role of party-poopers.

The breakthrough arrived courtesy of familiar attacking chemistry.

The league’s newly minted top scorer and assist queen, Margaret “Maggy” Kunihira, turned provider yet again.

Her perfectly weighted, beautiful pass unlocked the Assassins’ defense, finding Rebecca Okwaro, who calmly slotted the ball home to seal the three points and ignite wild celebrations in the stands.

While the club celebrates a historic three-peat, the triumph holds special significance for Head Coach David Vijago.

Having taken the reins at the start of the 2025/2026 cycle, Vijago successfully guided the team to a league title in his debut season.

Reflecting on the campaign, Coach Vijago expressed immense gratitude for how his squad navigated the year.

“The season has been good, we thank God. We haven’t had bad injuries, but all in all, we thank God. Our prayer was for us to win the league and that is exactly what we did,” the former Kibera Soccer head coach said.

Following the final whistle, the stadium erupted as the champions were presented with their winner’s medals and the official WPL trophy.

The coronation was led by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and his Vice President Mariga.

Hussein lauded the rising standards of the women’s game and brought good news for the football fraternity, promising even better things, increased support, and enhanced structures for the women’s league ahead of the next season.

The victory leaves no room for mathematical doubts.

While military rivals Ulinzi Starlets put up a relentless fight throughout the year to briefly hold the summit, they ultimately finish the season in a commendable second place, unable to bridge the final gap behind the clinical reigning champions.

With the domestic crown securely defended, the Police Bullets have no intention of slowing down.

The focus for Coach Vijago and his squad now shifts directly toward the continental stage, where they will begin intensive preparations to represent Kenya in the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers later this year.