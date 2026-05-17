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Angella Okutoyi in action at the ITF Women's World Tour. PHOTO/KLTA FACEBOOK

Tennis

Okutoyi turns heads in United States with five-star show in college championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Kenya’s tennis star Angella Okutoyi inspired her Auburn University Women’s tennis team to qualification for the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

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The Auburn Tigers mauled Ohio State University 4-1, with the African Games champion winning both her matches in the singles and doubles.

In the singles, she outclassed Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev 6-3 6-4 to give her team a 3-1 overall lead.

She then joined forces with Merna Refaat to beat Hephzibah Oluwadare and Teah Chavez 6-1 in the doubles.

The Tigers play Texas A&M University Aggies in the final on Sunday evening.

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