Okutoyi turns heads in United States with five-star show in college championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Kenya’s tennis star Angella Okutoyi inspired her Auburn University Women’s tennis team to qualification for the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

The Auburn Tigers mauled Ohio State University 4-1, with the African Games champion winning both her matches in the singles and doubles.

In the singles, she outclassed Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev 6-3 6-4 to give her team a 3-1 overall lead.

She then joined forces with Merna Refaat to beat Hephzibah Oluwadare and Teah Chavez 6-1 in the doubles.

The Tigers play Texas A&M University Aggies in the final on Sunday evening.