Trailblazing Pauline Sheghu Completes Hat-Trick of Awards in 2026 Sports Honours

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Lady Safari Rally driver Pauline Sheghu has sealed a hat-trick, winning her third major award in the Sports Category for her contribution to motorsport, women empowerment, and national pride.

Reflecting on her fairy tale feat, Sheghu said she is “deeply humbled and honoured” by her recent recognition, noting that it reflects the growing role of sport as a tool for inspiration, resilience, leadership, and unity in Kenya and beyond.

Sheghu’s season hat-trick includes the Thamani Africa Awards 2026 – Sports Personality of the Year, for her impact in motorsport, breaking barriers, and inspiring young people while also flying the Kenyan flag high through rallying and sports leadership.

Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan (L) and female rally driver Pauline Sheghu pose with their awards.

With an apparently insatiable appetite for success, Sheghu, a former Inter Media rally champion, has graced a total of five Safari Rally editions, four being part of the fabled World Rally Championship (WRC) and one as a round of the FIA African Rally Championship, in which she came 10th overall in the Supplementary category on her debut.

Of the four WRC editions she tackled in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, she has only retired in one earlier this year, when she was caught up in a stone-throwing incident.

Sheghu also starred at the HERO of Africa Awards 2026, racking up the Sporting Culture and Achievement Award 2026.

This was achieved for promoting sporting culture, resilience, discipline, and excellence, and encouraging more women and youth to embrace the male-dominated sport despite challenges.

Last week, Sheghu was at it again, this time at the East Africa Superwoman Awards 2026, with the Best Sports Trailblazer Woman accolade in Kenya in 2026.

For her journey as a trailblazer in a male-dominated field and her work mentoring women to pursue their dreams fearlessly, Sheghu is determined to conquer more Safari Rally Kenya editions and indeed explore gruelling continental racing series.

“These recognitions inspire me to work harder, remain disciplined, and use sports as a platform to empower communities, inspire the next generation, and represent Kenya with pride both locally and internationally,” Sheghu said.

The awards add to her growing list of honours, including the 2025 National Heroes Award alongside codriver Linet Ayuko. She remains one of Kenya’s most visible women pushing boundaries in motorsport across East Africa.