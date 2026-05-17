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Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei speaks at a past function. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

AK boss Tuwei elected interim president of African athletics body

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Athletics Kenya (AK) boss Jack Tuwei has been named interim president of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

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Tuwei was handed the reins following a meeting of the CAA top brass in Accra, Ghana on Saturday and will hold the position for the next year, ahead of the confederation’s elections.

Tuwei replaces immediate former president Hamad Kalkaba Malboum who passed away in the past week amid the ongoing African Championships in Ghana.

Tuwei, who has been at the helm of AK since 2016, is a retired lieutenant general from the Kenyan army.

In his reign, he has overseen some of Kenya’s biggest success on the athletics scene as well as occasional sad moments.

He is also one of four vice-presidents at World Athletics, having been elected in 2023.

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