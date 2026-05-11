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Wembanyama ejected as Spurs beaten by Timberwolves

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MINNEAPOLIS, United States, May 11, 2026 – Victor Wembanyama was ejected for the first time in his NBA career – for elbowing an opponent – as his San Antonio Spurs side were beaten 114-109 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the Western Conference semi-finals.

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France international Wembanyama, 22, had grabbed the rebound of a missed Spurs three-pointer early in the second quarter and was protecting the ball when he turned around and appeared to elbow Timberwolves’ Naz Reid in the jaw.

The incident was initially called as a offensive foul, as fans in Minneapolis chanted “kick him out, kick him out”.

And, after a video review of the play by the officials, it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 – which is an automatic ejection and a minimum of $2,000 (£1,464) fine – for excessive contact above the neck.

Victor Wembanyama was ejected for the first time in his NBA career – for elbowing an opponent – as his San Antonio Spurs side were beaten 114-109 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the Western Conference semi-finals.

France international Wembanyama, 22, had grabbed the rebound of a missed Spurs three-pointer early in the second quarter and was protecting the ball when he turned around and appeared to elbow Timberwolves’ Naz Reid in the jaw.

The incident was initially called as a offensive foul, as fans in Minneapolis chanted “kick him out, kick him out”.

And, after a video review of the play by the officials, it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 – which is an automatic ejection and a minimum of $2,000 (£1,464) fine – for excessive contact above the neck.

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