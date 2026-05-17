New Motorsport Body MK Hits Ground Running With Grassroots Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – In its first assignment, the newly registered Motorsport Kenya (MK) oversaw the second round of the 2026 Shell Kenya National Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship at Stoni Athi Resort over the weekend.

This comes just days after receiving official recognition as the country’s National Sporting Organisation for motorsport.

More than 45 competitors lined up, joined by hundreds of spectators, families, and veterans in what the fledgling federation is already billing as the start of a new chapter.

Interim Chairman Carl Tundo, one of Kenya’s most decorated rally drivers, told those gathered that the sport was on the rise. “This is a new beginning,” he said. The words carried the weight of a man who has spent decades navigating Kenya’s often turbulent motorsport politics.

What gave the day its emotional core, however, was neither the governance nor the grid sizes. It was a seven-year-old named Myles O’Neal.

Too young to drive on public roads but old enough to have a plan, Myles addressed a paddock of seasoned competitors, sponsors, and officials in Class Two, leaving them momentarily speechless.

“My dream is to become one of the best rally drivers in the world,” he told them. The scene went quiet. Then it erupted.

Speaking on behalf of young drivers, youth competitor Neel Gohil acknowledged what proper governance means to a generation that has known little else but institutional uncertainty.

“Today is an important moment for all of us as young competitors because we are witnessing a new beginning for motorsport in Kenya,” he said. “I would first like to recognise and thank the team that stepped forward and took on the difficult responsibility of helping fix and rebuild the sport for the future. We welcome Motorsport Kenya and the direction it is taking towards development, inclusion, and professionalism.”

Gohil spoke directly to what events like the Shell Kenya National Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship mean for the next generation.

“What Myles and the younger drivers represent today is the true future of Kenyan motorsport. The championship is giving young people a safe and structured environment to learn discipline, confidence, safety, and sportsmanship from an early age.”

“As youth competitors, we are proud to see grassroots motorsport growing and creating opportunities for the next generation. Events like this are helping young drivers develop real skills, experience, and confidence while competing in a professional environment,” he added.

“I would also like to thank our parents and families for the sacrifices they make and for ensuring that we have a platform to perform, compete, and continue developing our skills in motorsport. Without their support, many of us would not be here today. We are proud to be part of this new chapter for motorsport in Kenya and excited for what the future holds.”

Of the more than 40 competitors who raced on Sunday, 15 were under 18. Children as young as six were on a grueling 5.2 kms stage.

The event also signalled progress for women in the sport. Nisha Pandya, who began her motorsport career as a competitor, served as Clerk of the Course, evidence that the sport is opening doors for women not just behind the wheel but in positions of authority.

Interim Treasurer Sangita Gohil reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to financial transparency and inclusion.

Motorsport Speedster Amaan Ganatra and GPE Sales Manager Suhhel Yakub pose for Photos during the unveiling of Amaan’s sponsorship by JCB, Kove, Royal Enfield, and Godrej on Friday, 15th May 2026.

Veteran competitor Amaan Ganatra put the significance in broader terms.

“The registration of MK is something we have needed for a long time and means everything to me. For years, those of us behind the wheel have competed with passion, but without the solid foundation our sport deserves. Today, that changes.”

“MK gives us a platform to grow, to be recognised, and to compete on equal footing with the rest of the world. Kenya has incredible talent in fellow competitors, in young drivers coming up through the ranks, in the mechanics and co-drivers who give everything to this sport. All we have ever needed is the right structure behind us. I am excited about what lies ahead, for the drivers, for the fans, and for Kenya,” Ganatra said.

“We, as the competitors, were tired of the confusion and are happy to have MK as the registered federation and to have people in power who care for the competitors, marshals, officials, and the stakeholders,” Tinashe Gatimu said.

Navigator Chantal Young all eased up as they prepared for rev off with her driver Natasha Tundo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tash Tundo, one of Kenya’s most respected motorsport figures, offered her congratulations to the new committee.

“It’s great news for our sport. It allows for the growth of motorsport and for the development of our kids and women in a competitive environment. Congratulations to the committee of MK for all the hard work that has definitely been worth it.”

On the corporate front, the championship drew backing from Shell, Victoria Commercial Bank, TVS, JCB Ganatra, and Gosport, a signal that business confidence in Kenyan motorsport is quietly returning, driven by what sponsors have historically required before committing: credible governance and visible momentum.

Interim Secretary General, Erick Bengi, now mentoring the next generation alongside Ian Duncan, said MK would move quickly to engage local and international stakeholders and build professional structures across all disciplines of the sport.

“While a few individuals remain focused on boardroom battles and court games, the rest of the stakeholders have chosen development, competition, and the future,” the federation said in a statement.