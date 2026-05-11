In presence of greatness: French president in morning run with marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – Ahead of the opening day of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on Monday, France President Emmanuel Macron went on a morning run with two-time world record holder for the men’s marathon, Eliud Kipchoge.

In a video circulating on social media, the 48-year-old is seen jogging alongside Kipchoge, the two chatting away freely while negotiating a bend, opposite the Bunyala Road roundabout.

Macron, who had earlier met his host, President William Ruto, had the opportunity to brush up on his knowledge of Kenyan athletics when the latter enlightened him about the current world record holder, Sabastian Sawe.

While on a house tour of State House, President Ruto took the opportunity to show his guest a framed picture of Sawe in action at last month’s London Marathon where he set a world record of 1:59:30.

The Africa Forward Summit seeks to explore and identify ways in which developed and developing nations can work together as equal partners in various areas, including health and security; global finance reform; youth and private sector engagement; economic growth and innovation; and diplomacy.

Also expected to attend the two-day event is Kipchoge who hopes the meeting will be an eye-opener on how to leverage on sports for economic growth.

“I am looking forward to very productive conversations around the sports business and how we can actually treat sports and make it more better (sic) in Africa,” the double Olympic champion said.