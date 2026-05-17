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Julius Yego in a past competition.

Athletics

Yego cements reputation as Africa’s finest with gold at continental championships in Accra

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Kenya’s javelin juggernaut Julius Yego won a record sixth African title at the ongoing championships in Accra, Ghana on Sunday night.

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The 37-year-old grabbed gold courtesy of a best throw of 79.87 metres, outmuscling an elite field that included Ethiopian Obang Otagiogulla who won silver after taking second place with a throw 77.60 metres.

Smit Douw of South Africa claimed the final podium place after finishing in third place with a best throw of 76.00 metres.

The win was a perfect way for the 2016 Olympics silver medallist to bounce back after a disappointing outcome at the Kip Keino Classic on April 24 at the Nyayo Stadium.

Despite managing a best throw of 79.87m, Yego could only finish fourth at the World Continental Tour Gold event.

In the larger scheme of things, success at this year’s edition of the continental competition stamps Yego’s reputation as one of the best sons of Africa to ever pick up a javelin.

His previous titles at the competition came at Porto Novo, Benin (2012), Marrakesh, Morocco (2014), Asaba, Nigeria (2018), Port Louis, Mauritius (2022) and Douala, Cameroon (2024).

Yego also has two African Games titles to his name, which is in 2011 (Maputo, Mozambique) and 2019 (Rabat, Morocco).

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