From Kenya to the WNBA! Madina Okot Secures Spot on Atlanta Dream’s 2026 Roster

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8, 2026 – In a historic milestone for Kenyan basketball, towering center Madina Okot has officially secured her place on the Atlanta Dream’s 12-woman roster for the 2026 WNBA season.

Following a grueling training camp and a standout preseason performance, Okot becomes one of the few Kenyan athletes to reach the pinnacle of professional women’s basketball in the United States.

Okot’s inclusion in the final squad, led by Head Coach Karl Smesko, comes on the heels of a dominant preseason where she showcased the defensive prowess and rebounding tenacity that first made her a star in Africa.

Known for her elite rim protection, Okot consistently impressed the coaching staff with her ability to adapt to the speed and physicality of the WNBA.

Her transition from the African leagues to the global stage was marked by several high-impact preseason displays, where she held her own against seasoned league veterans.

Okot joins an Atlanta Dream roster brimming with top-tier talent. She will suit up alongside Angel Reese, Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray & Brionna Jones.

For the basketball community in Kenya, Okot’s success is a watershed moment.

Her journey from local courts to the Gateway Center Arena serves as a powerful blueprint for young female athletes across the continent.

The Atlanta Dream are set to open their season with high expectations, and Okot is expected to play a critical role in the team’s front-court rotation.