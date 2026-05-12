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Motorsports Kenya Federation Interim General Secretary Eric Bengi receives the Certificate of Registration from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Wasike urged the newly registered federation to operate within the constitutional framework of the Sports Act as Kenyan motorsport enters a new governance era.

Motorsport

Sports Registrar Officially Approves Motorsports Kenya As A Federation

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The Sports Registrar Rose Wasike on Tuesday officially registered Motorsport Kenya as the National federation to run the sport.

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The issuance of the Certificate of Registration marks a defining milestone in the history of Kenyan motorsport and concludes a long and determined effort to establish a lawful, inclusive, and accountable governance framework for the sport.

The registration follows the recent striking out by the High Court of an appeal lodged by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, on the basis that it lacked the legal standing to pursue the matter.

That decision removed the final impediment to the formal recognition of Motorsports Kenya Federation under the Sports Act.

 “This is a major milestone for the sport and for everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring reform and order to motorsport governance in Kenya. It is now time to end the boardroom wrangles and join forces. There is much to do — for the children in the sport, for the young drivers and competitors who deserve a proper home, and for everyone who refused to give up,” Motorsport Kenya interim General Secretary Eric Bengi said.

Speaking at the issuance of the certificate, Wasike congratulated the interim leadership, underscoring the importance of strict adherence to the Sports Act and sound governance principles.

She urged the federation to operate fully within the constitutional framework under which it has now been registered.

“Upwards and onwards. This is the beginning of rebuilding confidence, unity, and professionalism within Kenyan motorsport.”

Legendary driver Carl Tundo welcomed the move.

“We will get it right with Motorsports Kenya, through transparent governance, accountability, and proper structures that benefit competitors, officials, clubs, sponsors, and most importantly, the next generation coming into the sport.”

On his part, Sangita Gohil, the interim Treasurer, said, “The federation has set its sights on working closely with the Government of Kenya and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to, amongst others, deliver sustainable development across all disciplines of motorsport. The priorities are clear: rebuild institutions, restore stakeholder confidence, establish transparent financial systems, strengthen grassroots development, and position Kenya once again as a regional leader in the sport.”

“Today belongs to every competitor, every marshal, every club, every family, and every fan who never lost faith in the future of Kenyan motorsport. The road ahead will require unity, discipline, and hard work. But for the first time in many years, Kenyan motorsport moves forward under a nationally recognised federation with a clear mandate and a shared vision for the future,” he added.

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