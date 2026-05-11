Gor Mahia legend Allan Thigo to be cremated on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Allan Thigo, who passed away on Saturday, is set to be cremated in the next 72 hours.
In a statement, the deceased’s son, Philip Thigo, says the cremation will be done in accordance with his father’s wishes.
“We are grateful for the many messages of condolence, love and support received during this difficult time. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated within 72 hours,” Philip said.
While expressing gratitude for the many messages of condolence, love and support, Phillip further asked for privacy for the family at this trying moment.
“While he was a public figure, his later life was private; therefore, during this critical period, as we honour his wishes, we ask for prayers and privacy as we say our final farewell,” he said.
Thigo, who came to prominence with the record FKF Premier League champions, passed away on Saturday night at his Bungoma home after a long battle with cancer.
Known affectionately as the ’90-minute man’, among many other nicknames, Thigo scored 88’goals for K’Ogalo to become the club’s second highest scorer after Sammy ‘Jogoo’ Onyango.
He was part of Gor’s legendary squad that won the 1976 league title unbeaten, in addition to reaching the final of the 1979 Africa Winners’ Cup (now known as the Confederations Cup).
On both occasions, he doubled up as a player-coach.
Eulogising his father, Philip described him as a father.
“Many knew him through the names he earned in football — the ’90-minute man’, ‘Midfield general’, ‘Ogango wuon pap’, ‘the Owner of the Field’, and ‘The Professor’. To us, he was simply Baba,” he said.
Various stakeholders in Kenyan football have paid tribute to a man who also played 86 times for the national team, Harambee Stars, including Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo.