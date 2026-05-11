How Flick’s reshaped Barca dominated La Liga again

BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2026 – There have been title races in Spain built on drama, momentum swings and late collapses. This year’s was not one of them.

Instead, Barcelona’s 2-0 win against Real Madrid means they clinched the title with the perfect script: at home, against their biggest rivals, by an emphatic 14-point margin.

Sunday’s El Clasico became the first in almost 100 years to definitively decide who won the league.

It is a title Barca boss Hansi Flick has won in his two seasons in charge.

BBC Sport looks at how Barcelona have dominated La Liga again this season.

Barca maintain 100% home record

Flick’s side have been on a relentless run of form since February, and have won their past 11 consecutive matches.

They have lost just four league games all season and have a 100% winning La Liga home record.

Barcelona endured disappointment by exiting the Copa del Rey semi-finals and the Champions League quarter-finals, but have never relinquished their control of the La Liga title race.

Barca have won 42 of their 53 games this term, a win rate of 79% – only Bayern Munich (83%) can better that across all competitions among teams from the big five European leagues.

In terms of goals scored, Bayern are the only team who have scored more than Barcelona in all competitions and in their respective leagues.

The scale of their dominance is reflected not only in the table, but in the context surrounding it.

When Flick arrived at the club in May 2024, Real had won the Champions League and La Liga and just added Kylian Mbappe to an already star-studded squad.

Yet within two years, Barca have won five domestic trophies from the six available under the German coach, while Madrid have to endure a second consecutive season without silverware.

Flick’s impact on players

A key reason for Barcelona’s dominance has been Flick’s impact on individual players and how they are used within his system.

The German coach reshaped Barca from the moment he arrived, introducing discipline, increasing the squad’s physical intensity, and restoring a more direct attacking identity.

This happened at the same time as a new La Masia generation emerged, led by Lamine Yamal.

Flick has accelerated Lamine Yamal’s integration, trusting the teenager by creating tactical patterns that maximise his dribbling ability and creativity in one-on-one situations.

Defenders double up against him yet still struggle to contain him. His ability to accelerate attacks, create chances and decide matches has transformed Barcelona’s right flank into the most dangerous outlet in Spain.

Despite a recent injury, the 18-year-old has scored 24 goals in 45 games this season.

Alongside Lamine Yamal, Flick has also leaned on other academy products such as Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez, integrating them into a high-intensity system.

Putting trust in Rashford

Under Flick’s management Raphinha, despite a season interrupted with injuries, has developed into a more consistent and influential attacker.

Flick has increased the Brazilian’s attacking responsibility and refined his role, encouraging quicker decision-making in transition and a more direct style of play that suits his strengths.

Pedri has remained a central figure in midfield, thriving in a system built around quick progression.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, has rediscovered his sharpness within Flick’s system. With better service and more structured attacking patterns around him, the veteran Poland striker, 37, once again looks decisive. His future at the club is still unknown with his contract expiring in June.

Eric Garcia has emerged as one of the season’s most valuable tactical players, filling multiple positions seamlessly, while Gerard Martin has exceeded expectations after being placed into a key defensive role.

Even in defeat, Barcelona consistently responded. Following losses to Girona and Real Madrid in October, they immediately launched long winning streaks in the league, rather than allowing setbacks to spiral.

Flick has also shown a strong willingness to rotate and trust squad players, which has helped Barcelona maintain intensity and consistency across a demanding season. Marcus Rashford has been one of those players.

Although he has not been a guaranteed starter, Flick has regularly used him off the bench in key moments and statistics show he ranks among the best forwards at the top-three Spanish clubs – Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – if you measure goals and assists per minute across La Liga this season.

Rashford scored the most important goal of his Barcelona career on Sunday, a phenomenal free-kick that opened the score in El Clasico.

It was a fitting moment for the 28-year-old, who could be signed by the Catalan club on a permanent basis for 35m euros (£30m) – although whether they turn Rashford’s loan into a permanent signing remains to be seen.

Flick has also been praised for showing care for his players.

The manager granted Ronald Araujo a leave of absence in December to prioritise his mental health, describing it as a private situation. Flick did not share further details about the situation and asked the media to respect the defender’s privacy.

Real Madrid’s collapse

While Barcelona were accelerating, Real began dropping points in games they would normally expect to win.

Damaging draws in November against Elche, Rayo Vallecano and Girona steadily weakened Los Blancos’ challenge and manager Xabi Alonso’s status.

Those results set the platform for Alonso’s departure in January, just after Real had been beaten by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. At that point, though, they trailed their rivals by just four points in La Liga.

The gap has grown under Alonso’s successor Alvaro Arbeloa – Real are now 14 points behind champions Barcelona.

And the week leading up to El Clasico for Real was dominated less by football and more by dressing-room unrest, player altercations and internal disciplinary action.

A combination of management inconsistency, injuries across the season and costly moments in big games ultimately proved decisive for Real.

More potential for Barca

When Flick arrived at Barcelona in 2024, he made it clear he wanted an aggressive, high-intensity team that combined attacking football with the club’s traditional identity, saying his ideas were close to those of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola.

Those principles have become established in Barcelona’s play – and have helped the club win a second successive title.

Perhaps most importantly, Barcelona have shown resilience throughout the campaign.

They have suffered setbacks with injuries that meant team reshuffles became necessary – yet the team rarely fractured. Flick maintained cohesion regardless of who was available.

Despite a disappointing run in Europe, which was ended by Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona’s title winning campaign has hugely promising signs.

And with a squad built on elite young talent, it feels safe to say Barcelona’s future is incredibly promising.