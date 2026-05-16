Brutal Truth: Faith ‘Kadogo’ gives honest verdict on Shanghai Diamond League performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2026 – Despite clocking a season’s best (SB) in her Diamond League opener in Shanghai, world champion Faith Cherotich admits it was not the best performance of her career thus far.

The youngster says she was struggling with injury in the lead-up to the prestigious competition.

“I did not expect this result tonight. It was a good race for the season open and I believe I will do better in the following race. My preparation was not so good to be honest, due to some injuries but now I come back very strong. I had no speed today, so i will be focus on my speed , especially for the last part of the race,” the 21-year-old.

Her comments are testament to the lofty standards she has set for herself as far as her career is concerned.

Considering she ran a SB of 8:51.48 to finish second in the women’s 3000m steeplechase in Shanghai, it leaves room for imagination of what she could have done at full strength.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai – the 2020 Olympic champion – recovered from recent injury woes to take top honour, clocking a meet record and world lead of 8:51.47.

Bouzayani Marwa of Tunisia came a distant third after timing 8:58.09.

The competition between the top two was cutthroat, Chemutai having to be switched on the whole distance as her East African peer huffed and puffed at her heels, raging to beat her to the finish line.

With the Diamond League set to take centre stage in 2026, Cherotich will be hoping for another trophy in her medal collection come the end of the season.

Clocking a WL in Shanghai lays down a marker and platform on which she can now build upon for further success in the coming races.