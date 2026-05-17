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Harambee Stars striker receives peculiar reward after starring for Norwegian club

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Harambee Stars striker Alfred Scriven was on Saturday rewarded with five trays of eggs after a star-studded performance in Bryne FK’s 4-2 victory over Strommen IF in Norwegian First Division on the same day.

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The Norwegian-born Kenyan scored in the 32nd minute to give his side the lead before Dadi Gaye added a second in the 45th minute.

Niklas Strunk’s brace in the second half ensured that Scriven and Co would be walking away with maximum points on the evening.

Following the win, Bryne are placed 12th with seven points from seven games.

For Scriven, the tray of eggs is a perfect reward to continue building his physicality and preparedness as he keeps his ear to the phone for a possible call from Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy.

The 28-year-old’s first and last game in national team colours was in 2023 in a 2-1 loss to Iran in an international friendly.















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