In Photos: Talanta’s Raila Odinga International Stadium 91 Percent Complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – There is light at the end of the tunnel after Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City will be completed by July 2026. Here is a tour of the facility in photos.

Outer look of the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya leads his team in inspecting the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City

Sports CS Salim Mvurya leads his team in inspecting the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City

Sports CS Salim Mvurya leads his team in inspecting the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City

Sports CS Salim Mvurya leads his team in inspecting the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City

Sports CS Salim Mvurya inspecting Raila Odinga Stadium at Talanta Sports City.