NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – There is light at the end of the tunnel after Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City will be completed by July 2026. Here is a tour of the facility in photos.
Football
In Photos: Talanta’s Raila Odinga International Stadium 91 Percent Complete
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