Kenya Police Bullets Crowned 2025/2026 FKF Women’s Premier League Champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – Kenya Police Bullets FC are the champions of the 2025/2026 FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL), securing the title in a high-stakes finale that lived up to its billing.

Heading into the final weekend, the math was simple: a win for the Bullets would end the race.

Facing a stubborn Trinity Starlets FC side at the Comboni Grounds, the league leaders dug deep to secure a narrow 1-0 victory.

The hard-fought three points were enough to mathematically sideline their closest rivals, Ulinzi Starlets, and bring the trophy home to the Police camp.

The Bullets’ road to glory was paved with clinical efficiency and record-breaking scorelines.

Just a week prior to their coronation, they sent a terrifying message to the rest of the league by clobbering four-time champions Vihiga Queens 9-0, a result that all but guaranteed their superior goal difference would protect them in the final standings.

Throughout the 2025/2026 campaign, the Bullets maintained a relentless pace with tactical superiority.

Under a disciplined coaching regime, the team combined defensive solidity with an explosive front line.

The squad successfully reclaimed the top spot multiple times throughout the season, proving their mental resilience in a two-horse race against the military side, Ulinzi Starlets.

While the Bullets celebrated their title in Gilgil, other teams across the league fought for final positioning.

Kibera Soccer Women ended their season on a high note with a dominant 3-0 win over Zetech Sparks to take third place.

Vihiga Queens reclaimed some pride with a 3-2 victory over Gideons Starlets while Kayole Starlets secured a slim 1-0 win away at Soccer Assassins.

As the federation looks toward the 2026/2027 season and the upcoming 2026 WAFCON preparations, the Bullets will now turn their attention to representing Kenya on the continental stage in the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

For now, the streets of Nairobi belong to the Bullets.

Salus Populi: Policing through sports.