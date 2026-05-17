Youngster Chepkemoi bags gold at African Championships as Kenya in mad rush for medals on final day of competition

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Kenya’s Diana Chepkemoi added to the country’s medal collection at the African Championships with gold in the women’s 3000m steeplechase in Accra on Sunday night.

The youngster led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, clocking 9:29.18 to come in first place, ahead of fellow countrywoman, Mercy Chepngeno, who timed 9:30.46 in second place.

Ethiopian Buze Almaz clinched bronze after finishing third in 9:33.45.

Team Kenya have thus far won five gold, three silver and five bronze at the continental championships, which they have traditionally dominated.

Apart from Chepkemoi, other gold winners include Kevin Chesang (men’s 10,000m), Kelvin Kimutai (men’s 800m), Julius Yego (men’s javelin) and Diana Wanza (women’s 10,000m).

On the other hand, Stephen Ndangiri (men’s 20km race walk), Silvia Kemboi (women’s 20km race walk) and Edwin Too (decathlon) have won silver.

Bronze medals have come courtesy of Silas Senchura (men’s 10,000m), Belinda Adhiambo (women’s shot put), Asbel Kiprop (high jump), the mixed 4x400m relay and men’s 4x100m relay teams.