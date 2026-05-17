World bronze medalist reveals injury fears after splendid run at Shanghai Diamond League - Capital Sports
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Reynold Cheruiyot leads the men's 1500m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at Nyayo Stadium on Friday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

World bronze medalist reveals injury fears after splendid run at Shanghai Diamond League

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2026 – World 1500m bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot reveals he is suffering from a back injury.

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Cheruiyot says he will seek medical attention for the issue, which caused him a lot of discomfort during the Diamond League opener in Shanghai on Saturday.

“I was having a lot of pain in my back and now I want to check this,” Cheruiyot said.

The youngster was in action in the men’s 3000m where he clocked a personal best (PB) of 7:26.11 to finish second.

Germany’s Abdilaahi Mohammed clocked a world lead and meet record of 7:25.77 whereas Andreas Almgren of Sweden came third in 7:26.48.

Reflecting on his performance, Cheruiyot expressed full satisfaction, describing it as a marker for what he intends to achieve throughout the season.

“I am very happy with second place. It was a tough race due to the temperature but I am happy with the result,” he said.

The youngster will be hoping and praying that the back pain is nothing more than a mere niggle, which he is able to shake off easily in time for his next competition.

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