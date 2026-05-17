World bronze medalist reveals injury fears after splendid run at Shanghai Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2026 – World 1500m bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot reveals he is suffering from a back injury.

Cheruiyot says he will seek medical attention for the issue, which caused him a lot of discomfort during the Diamond League opener in Shanghai on Saturday.



“I was having a lot of pain in my back and now I want to check this,” Cheruiyot said.



The youngster was in action in the men’s 3000m where he clocked a personal best (PB) of 7:26.11 to finish second.



Germany’s Abdilaahi Mohammed clocked a world lead and meet record of 7:25.77 whereas Andreas Almgren of Sweden came third in 7:26.48.



Reflecting on his performance, Cheruiyot expressed full satisfaction, describing it as a marker for what he intends to achieve throughout the season.



“I am very happy with second place. It was a tough race due to the temperature but I am happy with the result,” he said.



The youngster will be hoping and praying that the back pain is nothing more than a mere niggle, which he is able to shake off easily in time for his next competition.