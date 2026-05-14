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Kelvin Chesang crosses the finish line ahead of Ethiopia's Hagos Eyo Gared.

Athletics

Gold for Kenya at Africa Championships as medal harvest begins

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13, 2026 – Kenya collected its first medals at the African Championships in Accra, Ghana courtesy of Kelvin Chesang’ and Silas Senchura.

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Chesang clocked 28:30.44 to win the men’s 10,000m at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday night, ahead of Ethiopia’s Hagos Eyo Gared, who took silver after finishing second in 28:30.57.

Senchura bagged bronze after coming in third at 28:32.53.

Silas Senchura (L) and Kelvin Chesang’ celebrate after the men’s 10,000m at the African Championships in Accra.

There was more joy for Kenya after 4x400m mixed relay team bagged bronze after finishing third in 3:17.94.

Nigeria triumphed after stopping the clock at 3:16.44, ahead of Botswana who took silver after finishing second in 3:17.88.

More to follow…

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