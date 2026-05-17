Gor one match away from sealing 22nd league title after win over Murang'a - Capital Sports
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From left: Gor Mahia's Patrick Essombe, Samuel Kapen and Brighton Onyona celebrate. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Gor one match away from sealing 22nd league title after win over Murang’a

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Gor Mahia took a step closer to their 22nd Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Murang’a Seal at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

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Samuel Kapen put K’Ogalo on their way with a well-taken goal in the 18th minute before Joe Waithira restored parity in the 36th minute.

With the scores level heading to halftime, tension among the Green Army was palpable, what with their closest challengers AFC Leopards breathing down their necks in second place.

Ingwe had a day earlier edged past Kakamega Homeboyz, winning 2-1 to narrow the deficit between them and their bitter arch-rivals to a single points.

However, the nerves were defrayed when Kapen turned provider in the 51st minute, his long throw deflected into the path of Shariff Musa who fired first time in the lower right corner.

Substitute Ebenezer Assifuah then ensured maximum points with the third in the 77th minute.

Charles Akonnor’s charges now need to only win their next match against Mara Sugar on Saturday to all but secure the top gong.

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