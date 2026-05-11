End of an Era! Mathare United Part Ways with Head Coach John Kamau - Capital Sports
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Mathare United head coach John Kamau (centre) follow proceedings with his technical bench. PHOTO/MATHARE UNITED FC

Kenyan Premier League

End of an Era! Mathare United Part Ways with Head Coach John Kamau

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – Mathare United have announced the departure of head coach John Kamau, marking a major technical shake-up for the Slum Boys with just three matches remaining in the 2025/2026 FKF Premier League season.

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In a brief official communication released on Monday, the club confirmed that Kamau would be stepping aside with immediate effect.

Assistant Coach Mohammed Mchulla has been tasked with leading the team in the interim for the final stretch of the campaign.

The decision followed a disappointing 2-0 defeat to 12th-placed APS Bomet on Sunday, a result that reportedly served as the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Despite showing flashes of his signature Guardiola-esque possession-based style throughout his second stint at the club, Kamau’s side struggled significantly in 2026, securing only four wins in 16 league outings this calendar year.

Kamau’s departure comes just a week after he led the 2008 champions to a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka, a result that effectively condemned Batoto Ba Mungu to relegation.

Despite that outcome, the veteran tactician had expressed public dissatisfaction with his players’ “lack of character” and profligacy in front of goal.

Throughout the season, Mathare grappled with tactical inconsistencies and defensive lapses, notably in a frustrating 2-1 loss to KCB earlier in February.

The accumulation of these setbacks ultimately forced the management to pull the plug to ensure the team’s top-flight survival is not jeopardized in the closing weeks.

Interim boss Mohammed Mchulla inherits a squad currently sitting in the bottom half of the table.

His immediate priority will be to steady the ship and secure vital points in the final three fixtures to guarantee Mathare’s status in the Premier League for next season.

As the 2025/2026 season draws to a dramatic close, Mathare United, who are currently 14th with 35 points, now enter a critical period of transition as they begin the search for a permanent successor to lead them into the 2026/2027 cycle.

Their next encounter is against Mara Sugar on Saturday afternoon.

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