Youth in Mathare Showcase Talent and Resilience Through Grassroots Football Program

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Safaricom Hook (S-Hook) has partnered with Kambi Safi Community Initiative in Mathare to support four local football teams with football kits.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to empower and inspire young people through sports and community engagement.

Kambi Safi supports the True Colours Football Team, a grassroots program that trains and mentors over 200 boys and girls aged between 8 and 18 years.

Beyond football, the program provides psychological support to children who have experienced trauma, while nurturing values such as teamwork, discipline, confidence, and resilience.

The handover held at Mcedo Beijing Grounds in Mathare benefited four teams namely Young Cranes, Beijing Raiders, Flames FC and True Colors FC, who all received football kits, balls, tactical boards and goalkeeper gloves, courtesy of S-Hook.

Speaking during the event, Kambi Safi Chairman, Peter Njogu, said the partnership demonstrates the power of community-driven initiatives in transforming young lives.

“When young people are given safe spaces, mentorship and opportunities to showcase their talents, they begin to believe in their potential. Initiatives such as this inspire hope, build confidence, and help steer many young people away from negative influences while opening doors for their future,” he said.



The S-Hook initiative aligns closely with the vision behind the upcoming Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, which seeks to identify and nurture football talent across the country.

Through S-Hook and platforms such as Chapa Dimba, Safaricom seeks to engage Gen Z audiences within informal settlements and create opportunities for them to see sports not just as recreation, but also as professional careers.

Young people get to understand that their talents are valuable and with the right support, they can transform their lives and communities.

The event also featured two 7-aside tournaments, where the beneficiaries of the initiative, showcased their football talent and potential.

The Beijing Raiders came from behind to win 3-1 at home against Flames F.C in the girls’ match.

The highlight of the match was the penalty scored by the Raiders’ kicker to bring the game level.

The boys’ teams, Young Cranes and True Colours FC went toe to toe in what was dubbed the Mathare Youth Derby.

The Cranes defeated True Colors 2-nil in the first half and held on till the final whistle.

Both teams were awarded trophies for their win. The event also created awareness for the local teams to register for Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, where they will get to compete from ward level all the way to nationals.

