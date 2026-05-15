Talanta’s Raila Odinga Stadium Will Be Complete By July 2026, Assures CS Mvuyra

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Completion of the newly built 60,000 capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City, Ngong Road, will be done by the end of July 2026.

This was announced on Friday, May 15, by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, who confirmed that the state-of-the-art stadium is 91 percent complete.

The Raila Odinga International Stadium, alongside the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, will be a competition venue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facility, Mvurya, said the Government had placed the full weight of its support behind the project to ensure timely delivery in line with CAF standards and international requirements.

“This is a major facility for AFCON, and we have put the whole-of-government approach behind this project. We are confident that we will deliver it on time,” said CS Mvurya.

Raila Odinga International Stadium

The Cabinet Secretary noted that the three training pitches within the Talanta Sports City complex are currently at 87 percent completion, with auxiliary works also progressing steadily.

He added that the contractor has incorporated all Confederation of African Football (CAF) recommendations and inspection requirements throughout the construction process to guarantee compliance with international standards.

“We made a deliberate technical decision to consistently and periodically engage CAF at every stage of construction to ensure there is no non-compliance. So far, we are progressing concurrently and satisfactorily,” he stated.

Pitch works at the main stadium are ongoing, with grass already planted and expected to fully mature within the next three months ahead of testing and stitching processes.

Final touches at the stadium, including installation of the water fountain, landscaping, lighting systems, perimeter fencing, and power connectivity, are also advancing steadily.

-Works At Kasarani-

Sports CS Salim Mvurya speaking after inspecting the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium at the Talanta Sports City

At the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, CS Mvurya said renovation works that commenced a month ago remain on course, with installation of the irrigation system and grass planting currently underway.

The Cabinet Secretary further revealed that the Government is engaged in consultations with CAF regarding the proposed installation of 61 skyboxes at Kasarani Stadium.

According to Sports Kenya’s technical assessment, implementing the recommendation in its current form would significantly interfere with critical existing infrastructure and effectively turn the stadium into a fresh construction site, potentially affecting Kenya’s AFCON readiness timelines.

“The technical assessment by Sports Kenya indicates that the construction of the 61 skyboxes would require major structural interference with already existing critical infrastructure at Kasarani. Reworking the stadium at this stage risks delaying Kenya’s readiness timelines, and therefore discussions with CAF are ongoing on this specific element,” said CS Mvurya.

Mvurya reaffirmed the Government’s commitment and readiness to host the continental tournament successfully.