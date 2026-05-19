Arsenal labour to victory over Burnley to put one hand on Premier League trophy

LONDON, England, May 19, 2026 – Arsenal took a huge step towards becoming Premier League champions as Kai Havertz’s goal was enough to beat relegated Burnley at Emirates Stadium.

Havertz had an eventful night – as he escaped a red card after a video assistant referee review ruled that a late challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu was not bad enough to be upgraded from a yellow.

Victory means that the Gunners are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have two games to play and take on Bournemouth on Tuesday.

And if Pep Guardiola’s side drop points against the Cherries, then Arsenal will be crowned Champions.

Mikel Arteta named an attacking line-up for the match with Championship-bound Burnley and the Gunners had the upper hand from the start, but it took until the 37th minute for Havertz to nod in the opener from a trademark Bukayo Saka corner.

Before taking the lead, Arsenal came close to scoring through Leandro Trossard, whose powerful shot hit the post, while Saka saw an excellent cross roll across the face of the goal after he beat full back Lucas Pires.

The victory means that Arsenal are close to winning their first Premier League title for 22 years.

And even if City beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, Arteta knows that victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday will crown his team champions.