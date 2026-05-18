Madina Okot Earns First WNBA Double-Double and Player of the Game Honors

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – Kenyan basketball prodigy Madina Okot has firmly announced her arrival on the world’s biggest stage with an outstanding performance against Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old center delivered a historic breakout performance for the Atlanta Dream, claiming her first-ever WNBA Double-Double and earning the coveted Player of the Game honors in front of the home fans.

Okot’s stellar display was the driving force for the Dream, as she dominated the paint to rack up 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 1 block, showcasing the elite rebounding and defensive presence that fast-tracked her from Nairobi to the United States.

Despite her best efforts, Okot could not help her team avoid a narrow 84-85 defeat.

Stepping up when her team needed her most, the former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) standout utilized her size and exceptional positioning to control both ends of the floor.

Recording a double-double in the WNBA is a massive milestone for any young international player, but doing it with 11 hard-fought rebounds underscores Okot’s seamless transition to the intense physicality of the American top flight.

Her signature moment came in the second half, rising above seasoned WNBA veterans to pull down a crucial offensive board before executing a flawless second-chance putback that sent the Atlanta crowd into a frenzy.

Okot’s journey to the WNBA has been nothing short of meteoric.

Having already dominated the FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup and made waves globally during her time in the youth ranks, her transition to the Atlanta Dream roster earlier this year was hailed as a landmark moment for East African basketball.

With this performance, she becomes the first Kenyan-born player to secure a WNBA Player of the Game accolade, proving that she is not just there to learn, but to compete at the absolute highest echelon of the sport.

As the WNBA season intensifies, the Atlanta Dream technical bench will undoubtedly be looking to give the Kenyan international an expanded role. If tonight was any indication, Madina Okot is ready for the spotlight.