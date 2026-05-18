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Gor Mahia players in training at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

CONFIRMED: Gor Mahia players set for handsome bonus at end of Premier League season

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – Gor Mahia players are set for a huge financial windfall should they win this season’s FKF Premier League.

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During a meeting with the club’s top brass, led by chair Ambrose Rachier, the players were promised a handsome Ksh 5 million bonus to be shared with the technical bench.

“During a productive meeting with the squad, Rachier pledged a KSh.5 million bonus should K’Ogalo seal this year’s championship. The sum, chairman confirmed, will be split between the playing unit and the technical bench,” a statement from the club, read.

It doesn’t stop there; the club have also doubled the player’s winning bonuses from the former Ksh 5000 per match to Ksh 10,000.

The new bonus scheme has been in place for the last six fixtures, ensuring the players walk home with bulging pockets.

The 21-time league champions could seal their 22nd crown as early as this coming weekend should they beat Mara Sugar over the weekend.

They sit at the apex of the league with 68 points, four more than second-placed AFC Leopards.

In a statement posted on their website, the club’s hierarchy expressed optimism that the financial rewards will add the extra push needed to clinch the league title.

“With the finish line in sight, every point and every win carries immense weight. Rachier’s bold gesture is widely seen as a bid to steady the ship and keep the players laser-focused on the ultimate prize. If the league leaders can maintain their nerve and form, the financial rewards may prove a timely catalyst for yet another championship celebration,” the club said.

Apart from the reward from the club, Gor will also be entitled to a Ksh 15 million prize money from the league sponsors, Sportpesa.

It is unclear, though, whether the players will get a share of the prize money — an issue that has been a bone of contention at many clubs previously.

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