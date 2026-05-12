NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The richest game in world football is about to have a distinct Kenyan flavor.

Following a high-octane 2-0 victory over Millwall at The Den on Monday night, Hull City has officially punched its ticket to the EFL Championship Play-off Final at Wembley Stadium.

For Harambee Stars fans, the victory is more than just a club milestone; it places two highly-rated prospects, Eliot Matazo and Sammy Henia-Kamau, on the verge of the English Premier League.

Eliot Matazo, the 24-year-old midfielder who joined the Tigers from AS Monaco earlier this year, has been a vital cog in Hull’s promotion push. Born in Belgium to a Kenyan mother, Matazo is a primary target for the Harambee Stars technical bench.

His composure under pressure and elite European experience were on full display during the semi-final second leg, as Hull navigated a hostile atmosphere to secure their place in the final.

If Hull City secures promotion, Matazo would join an elite list of Kenyan-eligible players to feature in the top flight, potentially following in the footsteps of legends like Victor Wanyama.

While Matazo anchors the present, Sammy Henia-Kamau represents the future. The 20-year-old forward has been a standout performer for Hull City’s U21 side throughout the 2025/2026 season. Rated as one of the brightest attacking prospects in the Tigers’ academy, Henia-Kamau’s development is being closely monitored by Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy.

Henia-Kamau’s eligibility and consistent form in the youth ranks have made him a focal point for fans hoping to see a new generation of Kenyan strikers competing in the world’s most-watched league.

The stage is now set for a titanic battle under the arch. Hull City will head to Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 23, 2026, for the Play-off Final. They will face either Southampton or Middlesbrough to determine who claims the third and final promotion spot to the Premier League.

With automatic promotion already secured by Coventry City and Ipswich Town, the stakes could not be higher. For Matazo and Henia-Kamau, 90 minutes (or perhaps 120) stand between them and the dream of top-flight football, a dream that resonates from the streets of Hull to the heart of Nairobi.