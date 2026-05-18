Questions abound over lack of prize money for top teams in Women's Premier League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Police Bullets celebrate their 2025/26 Premier League crown. PHOTO/FKF WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

Harambee Starlets

Questions abound over lack of prize money for top teams in Women’s Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – What should have been a flawless coronation for the undisputed queens of Kenyan football has instead sparked a wave of uncertainty across the domestic sports fraternity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Kenya Police Bullets FC joyfully hoisted their third consecutive FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy at the Police SACCO Grounds, the glittering confetti could not entirely mask a glaring omission from the day’s protocols, the absence of a financial prize presentation.

Despite the high-profile nature of the ceremony, which was attended by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, no dummy cheque or immediate financial reward was presented to the newly crowned champions.

The missing presentation leaves a cloud of ambiguity over when the law enforcers will actually receive the KSh 1 million prize package that had reportedly been announced by the federation just a few weeks prior.

The logistical confusion also extends down the podium standings.

The league runners-up, Ulinzi Starlets, were slated to take home KSh 500,000, while the third-placed team was expected to earn KSh 250,000.

As it stands, it remains unclear when or how these promised funds will be disbursed to the respective club accounts.

The financial anti-climax stands in stark contrast to the optimistic rhetoric delivered before this trophy ceremony.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed had promised better things for the women’s top flight next season, pledging enhanced structures and increased support.

For the players and technical staff, who have put in a grueling year of work on the pitch, capped off by a flawless 1-0 season-ending victory over Madira Soccer Assassins, the delay is a frustrating reminder of the administrative hurdles that continue to shadow women’s sports development in the country.

While the club hierarchy seeks administrative clarity, Coach David Vijago’s squad must keep their eyes firmly fixed on the horizon.

Preparing for the high-stakes CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers requires heavy financial backing, intensive training camps, and international travel.

The timely release of the KSh 1 million bounty isn’t just a matter of celebrating a title, it is an essential operational necessity if the Bullets are to successfully fly Kenya’s flag on the continental stage.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020