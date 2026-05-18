Questions abound over lack of prize money for top teams in Women’s Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – What should have been a flawless coronation for the undisputed queens of Kenyan football has instead sparked a wave of uncertainty across the domestic sports fraternity.

While Kenya Police Bullets FC joyfully hoisted their third consecutive FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy at the Police SACCO Grounds, the glittering confetti could not entirely mask a glaring omission from the day’s protocols, the absence of a financial prize presentation.

Despite the high-profile nature of the ceremony, which was attended by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, no dummy cheque or immediate financial reward was presented to the newly crowned champions.

The missing presentation leaves a cloud of ambiguity over when the law enforcers will actually receive the KSh 1 million prize package that had reportedly been announced by the federation just a few weeks prior.

The logistical confusion also extends down the podium standings.

The league runners-up, Ulinzi Starlets, were slated to take home KSh 500,000, while the third-placed team was expected to earn KSh 250,000.

As it stands, it remains unclear when or how these promised funds will be disbursed to the respective club accounts.

The financial anti-climax stands in stark contrast to the optimistic rhetoric delivered before this trophy ceremony.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed had promised better things for the women’s top flight next season, pledging enhanced structures and increased support.

For the players and technical staff, who have put in a grueling year of work on the pitch, capped off by a flawless 1-0 season-ending victory over Madira Soccer Assassins, the delay is a frustrating reminder of the administrative hurdles that continue to shadow women’s sports development in the country.

While the club hierarchy seeks administrative clarity, Coach David Vijago’s squad must keep their eyes firmly fixed on the horizon.

Preparing for the high-stakes CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers requires heavy financial backing, intensive training camps, and international travel.

The timely release of the KSh 1 million bounty isn’t just a matter of celebrating a title, it is an essential operational necessity if the Bullets are to successfully fly Kenya’s flag on the continental stage.