NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Did you know that Kenya Open champions rarely stop at just one win?

The long-standing record suggests they don’t. On Sunday, Aaron Rai, proud bearer of Kenyan bloodlines, added his name to that list in the most dramatic way possible, becoming the first English golfer to win the US PGA Championship since 1919.

Rai, 31, from Wolverhampton, shot a final-round 65 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania (just outside Philadelphia) that included a 68-foot birdie putt on the 17th to seal a victory that ended a 107-year English drought in the championship. The last Englishman to lift the Wanamaker Trophy was “Big” Jim Barnes in 1919, when the event was still matchplay.

–A Stacked Field–



Twenty-one players started Sunday within four shots of the lead, including eight major winners. Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler were all in the mix on a course set up so tough that McIlroy and Scheffler complained about the conditions on Friday. But Rai, ranked world No. 44, held his nerve.

–Kenyan Roots–

Rai’s mother, Dalvir Shukla, was born and raised in Mombasa before immigrating to England. Both sets of his grandparents originated in India, but his mother’s family lived in Kenya before settling in the UK.

In 2017 at Muthaiga, Rai spoke openly about representing his Kenyan, Indian, and British heritage.

–Barclays Kenya Open Win–

That connection became real in 2017, when Rai won the Barclays Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. The victory was emotional for a reason beyond the trophy: it marked the first time his Kenya-born mother had returned to the country in 47 years. Local fans immediately adopted the English golfer as one of their own, creating a bond that still holds today.

–Hall of Fame–

Aaron Rai shot a five-under 65 to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Photo/SKY SPORTS

The Kenya Open has a habit of launching careers. First held in 1967, it was staged on the Safari Circuit between 1977 and 1990 before becoming part of the European Challenge Tour in 1991 and EuropeanTour (presently DP World Tour).

Over the years, it has been won by European Greats Seve Ballesteros and Ian Woosnam. In recent times, it has provided a springboard for other players to enjoy success on golf’s biggest stages.

Notable champions and competitors who have excelled globally include ●Seve Ballesteros (1978 Champion): Won the Kenya Open and subsequently became a World Golf Hall of Famer, capturing five major championships (three Open Championships, two Masters).



●Ian Woosnam (1986 Champion) used his Kenya Open victory as a springboard to win the 1991 Masters Tournament and reach the World No. 1 ranking.

●Trevor Immelman (2000 Champion) went on to win the 2008 Masters Tournament.

–The Majors–

The four major championships in professional men’s golf are:

■The Masters Tournament: Held annually in April at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, famous for its exclusive invite-only field and the awarding of the Green Jacket.

■The PGA Championship: Played in May, this tournament is organized by the PGA of America and features a field primarily made up of PGA professionals and top-ranked players.

■The U.S. Open: Held in June, it is known for its incredibly challenging course setups and is open to professionals and amateurs who qualify.

■The Open Championship: Also known as the British Open, this is played in July on historic coastal links courses in the United Kingdom. It is the oldest of the four majors.