A Show Of Unity By The Cricket Fraternity In Honor Of The Late Mary Belle “Besh” Ngoche

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Cricket fraternity in Kenya came together in an emotional and historic show of unity during the Besh Cricket Memorial Match Cum Fundraiser held at Sikh Union Club, Nairobi, in honor of the late Mary Belle “Besh” Ngoche.

The event, which attracted former and current national team players, cricket officials, fans, coaches, umpires, junior players, and members of the public, became a powerful celebration of the life and legacy of one of Kenya’s pioneering women cricketers.

For many within the cricket community, this was the first time in many years that the fraternity had united in such large numbers for a single cause. Despite the sombre mood following the sudden passing of Belle, the atmosphere at Sikh Union was filled with warmth, love, reflection, and togetherness as people from different generations of cricket gathered side by side.

The memorial match brought together 39 women players, many of whom had either played alongside Belle, been coached by her, competed against her, or were inspired by her contribution to the growth of women’s cricket in Kenya and East Africa.

What made the occasion even more special was the diversity of those who attended. From the newly elected Cricket Kenya officials led by Chairman Bhavesh Gohil to veteran former national team players, young upcoming cricketers, and children as young as 10 years old, the event reflected the deep impact Belle had across generations.

Fans who had faithfully followed Kenyan cricket over the years also turned up in large numbers to stand with the cricket family during the difficult moment. Their presence added to the emotional significance of the day and demonstrated the strong bond that exists within the cricket community.

The event was not just about cricket. It was a moment of healing, remembrance, and appreciation for a woman who gave so much of her life to the game. Tributes, embraces, shared memories, laughter, and tears filled the venue as players and fans remembered Besh not only as a cricketer but also as a mentor, coach, teammate, mother figure, and friend.

Many speakers during the event described Belle as one of the pioneers who sacrificed greatly during the early years of women’s cricket in Kenya, often enduring difficult conditions with hope that the game would one day grow and open opportunities for future generations.

Event organizer and former women’s cricket coach Dun Okinyo, who worked closely with Belle for many years, emotionally described the day as more than just a cricket match.

“Mary has left the crease and crossed the boundary line, but the scoreboard will forever show the wickets and runs she gave us. This event was not only to mourn Besh, but to celebrate a woman who gave her life, heart, and soul to the growth of women’s cricket in Kenya,” said Okinyo, who coached Belle for over 12 years

Okinyo added: The successful organization of this memorial match also highlighted the power of sports in bringing people together during times of grief. The unity displayed by the cricket fraternity served as a reminder of the strong relationships and shared history built through the game over many years.

As the sun set at the Sikh Union Club, one thing became clear —Belle may have left the crease, but the legacy she built within Kenyan cricket will continue to inspire generations for years to come.