McCarthy calls up more foreign-born players ahead of Harambee Stars friendlies in June

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 24-man squad ahead of next month’s international friendlies against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine.

The South African has handed debut call-ups to a number of foreign-based players, including Dutch-based goalkeeper Caleb Kramer, United Kingdom’s Deon Woodman of Wealdstone as well as his club teammate Micah Obiero, Stoke City’s Sydney Agina and Hull City’s Sammy Hena-Kamau.

Also earning his debut to the senior side is Stanley Wilson who played for the national under 20 side at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and has been turning heads with impressive performances for Swedish side AIK.

Leyton Orient’s Zech Obiero and Finland-based Lawrence Okoth have been handed another call-up after impressing for Kenya at March’s Fifa Global Series in Kigali, Rwanda.

Obiero assisted once in the game against Estonia before scoring in the 3-0 demolition of Grenada in their third-place playoff.

Okoth, formerly of Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA), also caught the eye with impressive hold-up play and link-up with the midfielders.

However, his Austrian-based counterpart Ryan Ogam is expected to lead the line and pick up from the series where he scored a goal apiece against Estonia and Grenada.

Harambee Stars will play Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, before facing Palestine at the same venue, three days later.