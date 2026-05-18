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Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele met in last season's Champions League, with PSG winning their quarter-final tie on aggregate

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Dembele having treatment for calf strain, say PSG

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PARIS, France, May 18, 2026 -Forward Ousmane Dembele will receive treatment over the next few days for a muscle strain in his right calf, Paris St-Germain have said.

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The Ballon d’Or winner, 29, was taken off and replaced with striker Goncalo Ramos in the first half of the French champion’s 2-1 defeat by Paris FC on the final day of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday.

Head coach Luis Enrique initially suggested he thought Dembele’s substitution was required because of fatigue, but in a statement released on Monday the club revealed it had been necessary as a precautionary measure.

Defending champions PSG face Premier League leaders Arsenal in the final of the Champions League at Puskas Arena in Budapest on 30 May.

Dembele has also made the 26-man France squad for this summer’s World Cup, which starts on 11 June.

“Ousmane Dembele, who was taken off as a precaution during last night’s match against Paris FC due to a muscle strain in his right calf, will remain under treatment for the next few days,” read the statement.

Dembele was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the second season in a row last week, despite his struggles with injuries in the first half of the campaign. He has scored 10 goals in 22 league appearances, providing seven assists.

The Frenchman has also scored seven goals in the Champions League this season, including goals in each leg of the semi-final against Bayern Munich.

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