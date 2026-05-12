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Sabastian Sawe winning the 2026 London Marathon in a sub 2 of 1:59:30 on Sunday, 26th April 2026. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Athletics

Sabastian Sawe Crowned World Athletics Athlete of the Month

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – In a development that felt inevitable following his earth-shattering performance in the British capital, Sabastian Sawe has been officially named the World Athletics Athlete of the Month for April 2026.

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The recognition follows Sawe’s historic victory at the 2026 London Marathon, where he achieved the holy grail of long-distance running, becoming the first human to break the two-hour barrier in a record-eligible, sanctioned competition.

On the morning of April 26, 2026, Sawe rewrote the boundaries of human potential. Crossing the finish line at The Mall in a staggering 1:59:30, he decimated the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

While the world had previously seen a sub-two-hour marathon during Eliud Kipchoge’s controlled exhibition in 2019, Sawe’s run was different. Competing in a standard elite field, without rotating pacemakers and on a certified course, Sawe proved that the sub-two-hour barrier was not just a laboratory experiment, but a competitive reality.

The race was far from a solo time trial. Sawe was pushed to the limit by Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who also made history by dipping under the barrier with a time of 1:59:41. The two athletes traded blows through the final miles, with Sawe unleashing a superhuman final 12 kilometers to secure the win. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo rounded out the historic podium, also running under the previous world record with a 2:00:28.

To achieve the 1:59:30 mark, Sawe maintained a pace that defies traditional logic. Running at an average pace of 2 minutes 49.9 seconds per kilometer, and an average of 16.9 seconds every 100m which he repeated 422 times.

After a fast first half of 60:29, Sawe accelerated to run a mind-bending 59:01 for the second half, the fastest half-marathon ever recorded within a full marathon.

The AIU noted that Sawe underwent voluntary enhanced out-of-competition drug testing in the lead-up to the race, adding a layer of transparency to his historic feat. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe lauded the achievement, noting that Sawe has shifted the paradigm for the next generation of runners.

For Kenya, Sawe’s Athlete of the Month title is more than just an award, it is a celebration of a new era. Following in the footsteps of legends, the 30-year-old has ensured that the marathon world record remains firmly in Kenyan hands, while showing the world that, indeed, “No Human is Limited.”

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