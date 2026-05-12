Kibiwott Kandie Faces New Tampering Charge From AIU Amid Ongoing Suspension

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 — The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has intensified its disciplinary proceedings against Kenyan distance star Kibiwott Kandie, issuing a new Notice of Charge that includes a violation for Tampering or Attempted Tampering with Doping Control.

This latest development follows an initial charge issued in early 2025 for Evading, Refusing, or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection.

Kandie, the former world half-marathon record holder, remains under provisional suspension as the investigation moves into its next phase.

The inclusion of a “Tampering” charge (Rule 2.5) significantly increases the case’s complexity. While the original charge (Rule 2.3) focused on the failure to provide a sample, a tampering charge typically involves conduct designed to subvert the doping control process itself.

Under World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, Kandie has been sidelined from all professional competition since March 2025.

The AIU’s update confirms that the case has progressed from a “Notice of Allegation” to a formal “Notice of Charge,” which will now be subject to a hearing before a First Instance tribunal.

The AIU clarified the nature of the current restrictions on the 29-year-old athlete. While provisional suspensions are mandatory for non-specified substances, they can also be imposed in non-analytical cases (like evasion or tampering) based on the specific circumstances to safeguard the sport’s integrity.

The AIU emphasized that a provisional suspension does not abrogate the presumption of innocence. It is a precautionary measure, not a final determination of guilt.

The suspension is a staggering blow to a career defined by world-class excellence. Kandie famously shattered the half-marathon world record in 2020 with a time of 57:32 in Valencia, a mark that stood for nearly a year.

His resume also includes a Silver Medal in the 3020 World Half Marathon Championships, a Bronze Medal in 2022 at the Commonwealth Games (10,000m), and course records, as he has multiple victories in Prague, Istanbul, and Ras al Khaimah.

Kandie’s case remains one of the most high-profile files in the AIU’s ongoing efforts to clean up the sport. He joins a list of over 100 Kenyan athletes currently serving bans or suspensions, a situation that has led to increased investment from the Kenyan government and World Athletics into domestic anti-doping programs.

Should the charges be upheld, Kandie could face a ban of up to four years or more, depending on the tribunal’s findings regarding the tampering allegations.