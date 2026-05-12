James Unsure Over Future After Lakers Eliminated In NBA

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 12 – NBA legend LeBron James said he is unsure “what the future holds for me” after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the play-offs.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, 41-year-old James is out of contract in the summer.

He could have played his last game after reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Lakers 115-110 to seal a 4-0 victory in the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final.

“I’ve got a lot of time. I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them,” James said.

“When the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do.

“It’s about the process – if I can commit to still being in love with the process of showing up to the arena five and a half hours before a game to start preparing.”

James is the leading points scorer in NBA history and has won four titles and four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

“There’s nothing I need to show in this league,” he said.

“I’ve done it all; I’ve seen it all. Just trying to compete and trying to win championships – that’s a motivating factor.”

James scored 24 points at Crypto.com Arena in LA, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the current MVP, scored 35 points and contributed eight assists for the Thunder.

The Thunder, who beat the Phoenix Suns 4-0 in the first round of the play-offs, will play the Minnesota Timberwolves or the San Antonio Spurs – their semi is level at 2-2 – in the Western Conference final.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned a 112-103 home win against the Detroit Pistons to level the series at 2-2.

Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points at Rocket Arena for the Cavs, who lost the first two games.

Mitchell scored 39 in the second half, equalling the record – set by Eric Floyd of the Golden State Warriors in 1987 – for the most points in one half of a post-season game.

The Cavs or the Pistons will play the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference final.

LOS AGELES, USA, May 123 – NBA legend LeBron James said he is unsure “what the future holds for me” after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the play-offs.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, 41-year-old James is out of contract in the summer.

He could have played his last game after reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Lakers 115-110 to seal a 4-0 victory in the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final.

“I’ve got a lot of time. I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them,” James said.

“When the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do.

“It’s about the process – if I can commit to still being in love with the process of showing up to the arena five and a half hours before a game to start preparing.”

James is the leading points scorer in NBA history and has won four titles and four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

“There’s nothing I need to show in this league,” he said.

“I’ve done it all; I’ve seen it all. Just trying to compete and trying to win championships – that’s a motivating factor.”

James scored 24 points at Crypto.com Arena in LA, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the current MVP, scored 35 points and contributed eight assists for the Thunder.

The Thunder, who beat the Phoenix Suns 4-0 in the first round of the play-offs, will play the Minnesota Timberwolves or the San Antonio Spurs – their semi is level at 2-2 – in the Western Conference final.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned a 112-103 home win against the Detroit Pistons to level the series at 2-2.

Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points at Rocket Arena for the Cavs, who lost the first two games.

Mitchell scored 39 in the second half, equalling the record set by Eric Floyd of the Golden State Warriors in 1987, for the most points in one half of a post-season game.

The Cavs or the Pistons will play the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference final.