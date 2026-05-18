Nasambu’s Brilliance Lights Up Kayole Finale as Starlets Thrash Zetech

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – Calta Nasambu delivered a sensational season-ending masterclass to spark Kayole Starlets to a commanding 4-1 victory over Zetech Sparks, closing out their campaign on an absolute high.

The forward put on a clinical display of attacking football, netting a brilliant brace and turning provider with a crucial assist to spearhead the Starlets’ dominant frontline.

Her individual brilliance did not go unnoticed, earning her the coveted Player of the Match award — courtesy of Ushindi.

Reflecting on her game-changing performance as she came off the bench after the final whistle, Nasambu expressed immense joy, balancing personal pride with praise for the team’s grit.

“First of all, the game was good. After coming on, I really enjoyed playing with my teammates and I’m very thankful. Even though we faced some challenges as a team, we managed to get the win,” Nasambu said.

Rather than taking sole credit for the blowout victory, the forward was quick to point out the unwavering support system within the dressing room, revealing how her fellow teammates paved the way for her standout afternoon.

“I want to thank my teammates for pushing me, encouraging me, and giving me confidence. I’m truly grateful for how they supported me,” the former Barcelona SC striker said.

The post-game presentation marked a deeply personal milestone for Nasambu. Clutching the Ushindi award, she emotionally admitted that this was the first time in her career she had been singled out for the honor.

“I’m very happy because I’ve never been Player of the Match before. It means a lot to me, but it’s all because of my teammates,” she said.

With the 2025/2026 season officially wrapped up, Nasambu is already looking at the bigger picture.

She used her moment in the spotlight to urge the squad to carry this exact resilience and unity into the off-season and their next competitive cycle.

“My message to them is to keep pushing, never give up, and continue with the same team spirit,” Nasambu concluded.

For Kayole Starlets, the emphatic victory does more than just add three points to the final standings, it provides a crucial blueprint of teamwork, confidence, and resilience as they look ahead to building a formidable side for the future.