WAFCON Warm-Up: Harambee Starlets Set for High-Stakes Four-Nations Tournament in Lusaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2026 – Harambee Starlets, are ramping up their historic continental comeback.

Kenya’s national women’s football team will travel to Lusaka, Zambia, this June to compete in an elite four-nation tournament.

The invitational showpiece serves as a critical dress rehearsal for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which is scheduled to take place in Morocco from July 25 to August 16, 2026.

For the Starlets, the road to Morocco carries immense historical weight.

This summer marks Kenya’s second-ever qualification for the prestigious tournament, booking their return exactly ten years after making their debut appearance at the 2016 edition in Cameroon.

The upcoming trip to Lusaka follows a highly competitive April FIFA Series window hosted on home soil in Nairobi.

In that four-team tournament, head coach Beldine Odemba’s side put on an impressive display to finish as runners-up in a group that featured global powerhouse Australia, who took home the trophy, as well as India and Malawi.

The tournament in Lusaka will provide a stern physical and tactical test, featuring a mix of regional rivals and West African flair.

According to the latest FIFA global standings, the Starlets will enter the tournament as underdogs on paper, making it the perfect environment to fine-tune their strategies.

The highest-ranked team in the tournament and regional heavyweights is Zambia (64th).

Burkina Faso (118th) are a rising West African side known for their athleticism. Zimbabwe (127th) are long-time regional rivals sitting just a single spot above Kenya while the ambitious Starlets (128th) will be looking to defy the standings.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format over two high-intensity matchdays at the beginning of June:

With the WAFCON kickoff just over two months away, Odemba will use this window to finalize her tournament roster, build tactical cohesion, and test the squad’s readiness against top-tier continental opposition.

Saturday, June 6, 2026:

Kenya vs. Zimbabwe

Zambia vs. Burkina Faso

Tuesday, June 9, 2026:

Zambia vs. Kenya

Zimbabwe vs. Burkina Faso