Chelsea start contacting prospective head coaches

LONDON, England, May 11, 2026 – Chelsea have started to make contact with prospective managerial candidates as they move towards appointing the club’s next permanent head coach.

Andoni Iraola, Xabi Alonso and Marco Silva are among those already known to be on the list of names to replace Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last month, while it is understood Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner also features in Chelsea‘s thoughts.

Former Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis and Como boss Cesc Fabregas, who both played for Chelsea, are understood to have admirers at Chelsea.

It is hoped that a new head coach will be appointed well before the start of pre-season training in early July.

Iraola, Alonso, Silva and Glasner are all out of work, or scheduled to be without a club, by the end of the season which means Chelsea will not be required to pay compensation.

Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace when his contract expires this summer and is understood to be open to staying in England.

Similarly, Iraola has confirmed he will depart Bournemouth at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is Crystal Palace‘s first-choice candidate to replace Glasner and the Eagles have already held extensive talks with Iraola.

However, Iraola is taking time to weigh up his future amid interest from Palace and Chelsea – while sources have also indicated the 43-year-old is open to going into next season without a club which would leave him available to take any mid-season vacancies.

Silva’s Fulham contract expires this summer but he has been offered a three-year deal by to stay.

The Portuguese is reported to have options abroad, while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also understood to be keen on Silva if he leaves Craven Cottage.