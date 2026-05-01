FPL Talking Point – Five Players Who Could Make The Difference

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 1 – With only four weeks of the season remaining, targeting players with low ownership can shoot you up your mini-league.

Here are five players, selected by Fantasy Premier League expert Gianni Buttice, who might just give you the advantage over your rival managers.

Dango Ouattara (2% owned)

Gianni: Brentford are a reliable source of big chances and when they’re not falling to Igor Thiago, it’s often Dango Ouattara presented with the opportunity. The Bees still have lots to play for and will be strong favourites in their home games against West Ham and Crystal Palace. Dango comes with the added benefit of taking corners and has played 90 minutes in his past three games.

Jeremy Doku (3% owned)

Gianni: The forgotten man of the Manchester City attack. With both Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo more than 50% owned and Cherki super-popular of late too, Jeremy Doku should not be underestimated. He’s a cheap route to the best attack in the league and a difference maker for manager Pep Guardiola. The title race could come down to goal difference and Doku will be given complete licence in what could be an all-out attack approach to the run-in for City.

Daniel Munoz (8% owned)

Gianni: European distraction is a concern this weekend – given Crystal Palace have a Conference League semi-final to think about – and they could rotate heavily against Bournemouth. But with a double gameweek 36, wing-back Daniel Munoz will be in high demand soon. A tally of four goals and three assists is impressive for someone listed in FPL as a defender.

James Hill (8% owned)

Gianni: Since he came in to the Bournemouth starting line-up in gameweek 19, James Hill has achieved a defensive contribution in 12 of 16 matches. He’s also managed three assists and not missed a single minute. Those are outstanding numbers for a defender priced at £4m for FPL managers at the start of the season. Bournemouth too are chasing Europe and have plenty to play for with a good fixture run ahead.

Danny Welbeck (8% owned)

Gianni: Brighton have shown excellent form of late and have put themselves in a strong position to qualify for Europe – they are sixth in the league and have favourable fixtures to come which include Newcastle, Wolves and Leeds. It means many will expect their goalscoring run to continue. The Seagulls have scored 10 in their past five matches and have plenty of firepower up top with Danny Welbeck often the target.

Statman Dave’s pick – Bruno Guimaraes (4.5% owned)

A favourite from earlier in the season. Prior to his injury, Bruno Guimaraes was the sixth-top points scorer in Fantasy Premier League from gameweeks one to 26.

He’s the cheapest of the top point scorers, and has nine goals and six assists in 23 FPL matches and 19 bonus points, putting him third-highest among midfielders.

The only issue is that Newcastle are in terrible form right now. They have won two of their past 11 games in which Guimaraes has not started. He is massively important for them to play well.

Gibbs-White delivers, but has the time to pick him passed?

Statman Dave’s differential pick for gameweek 34 was Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, and it proved to be an inspired choice.

The midfielder scored 20 FPL points thanks to a goal and an assist in Forest’s 5-0 win against Sunderland.

“That’s my favourite pick of the season. That was so nice to watch Forest score early, him get involved with the goals, great performance,” Statman Dave said on BBC Sport’s FPL Podcast.

“First half, they scored four goals from four shots on target. It was an absolute dream.

“But I would say: Don’t pick him now. Chelsea next away, Newcastle home, Manchester United away and then Bournemouth at home. Those are some tough fixtures, interspersed with the Europa League semi-finals.”