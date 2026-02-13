Wheelchair basketballers cry foul over deplorable training facilities ahead of major competitions

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2026 – Kenya Wheelchair Basketball Federation (KWBF) have lamented about the poor facilities at the Moi International Sports Center (MISC) Kasarani, as they prepare for the Africa U-25 Women Wheelchair Basketball Championships and International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Africa Championships.

The federation’s president Alfred Simiyu Barasa says they have been denied access to main arena, which is more suitable to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“The management of Kasarani have denied us access to the main arena which is user friendly to Persons With Disabilities ( PWD’S). Whatever has been availed to us has a wooden floor that is dilapidated, the toilets available have stairs, the main entrance has no ramp, so how will these athletes access the facility?” Simiyu asked.

The Under 25 championships are set for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) whereas IWBF Africa Championships will be staged in Angola in March — where Kenya stand a chance to qualify for this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Under 25 competition will also double up as qualifiers for this year’s World Championships in Ottawa, Canada.

Meanwhile, the team have acquired the services of American wheelchair basketball coach Roland Sanders who is thus far impressed with the talent levels in the squad.

” I am happy to be here, the hospitality is on another level, the talents and intensity is what I did not expect. We just need the government to work on better facilities for training,” the Texas native said.

In Angola, Kenya will be represented by the 3X3 as well as 5X5 basketball teams — both men and ladies.