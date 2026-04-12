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Gabby Thomas crosses the finish line ahead of childhood hero Allyson Felix at last month's US Olympic trials in Oregon

Athletics

Olympic, world champions to headline Kip Keino Classic

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2026 – Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas will headline this year’s Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold at the Nyayo Stadium.

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In a statement, meet director Barnaba Korir revealed that the American will be among elite runners set to grace the annual competition that has attracted the who-is-who in the past.

It will be Thomas’ debut at the Kip Keino Classic where she will follow in the footsteps of her fellow Americans who have competed in the past, including former world champion Fred Kerley, world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson, former Olympic champion Justin Gaitlin and Olympics silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek, among others.

Also set to debut at the one-day event is the Olympics 4x100m relay champion Aaron Brown of Canada who will be battling, among other elite competition, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala in the men’s 100m.

Making a second appearance in the competition is another Canadian, Olympic and world champion in the men’s hammer throw Ethan Katzberg.

As far as Kenyans go, Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be flying the national flag in the men’s 1500m — a discipline which he has set sights on dominating.

Elsewhere, world bronze medalist in the men’s 3000m steeplechase Edmund Serem will come up against his older brother, Amos, in the race that is expected to be dominated by Kenyans.

The world champion for the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Faith Cherotich, will be competing in the women’s 5000m.

Meanwhile, world 800m champion Lilian Odira will be in action in the one-lap race.

This year’s edition will be held on a Friday evening (April 24), unlike the yesteryears when it has been held on Saturdays.

Korir promised that fans are guaranteed free entry on the material day, with the programme starting at 2 pm with kids’ athletics.

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