MANCHESTER, England, April 17, 2026 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he enjoys watching Arsenal play as he can “learn a lot” from them.

The Gunners are in contention for a Premier League and Champions League double, sitting six points clear at the top of the table and with a European semi-final against Atletico Madrid lined up.

But their style of play under manager Mikel Arteta has increasingly been criticised, having scored 37% of their 62 league goals from set-pieces this season and just two goals from open play in their last five games.

Arsenal travel to second-place City in a monumental contest on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 BST) knowing they will go a long way to claiming their first title in more than two decades if they avoid defeat.

Asked if he enjoyed watching Arsenal in action, Guardiola said: “Yes. People are so demanding. From the media, supporters, everyone. I enjoy watching them. I learn a lot in many things.

“What people want is to win and we will fight. An aspect that is really, really important that we cannot fight against is [Arsenal going] 22 years without winning the Premier League. They have something that makes them unique. I know that.

“I knew that feeling when we arrived here. For a long time we didn’t win the Premier League. Manuel [Pellegrini] and [Roberto] Mancini did it but for our era I would say, I know how you feel that first win.

“That is something that we cannot play against, that is why we have to focus on the way we have to play.”

‘It is over if we lose’

Arsenal opened the door to City last weekend with a shock home defeat by Bournemouth and Guardiola’s side capitalised by claiming a statement victory at Chelsea.

The results meant Arsenal‘s chance of lifting the trophy dropped from 97% to 87% with City improving from 3% to 13%, according to statisticians Opta.

The two sides drew at Emirates Stadium last September but City go into this game with a psychological advantage after beating Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the Carabao Cup last month.

Guardiola said the title race is “over” with six games to play for City if they lose on Sunday but there are still “many things to do”.

The Spaniard said of his side’s confidence: “It is good. We are ready. A month ago because we dropped points in moments I thought we would not be up. We saw the calendar and said ‘ok, we play Arsenal at home and for a chance’.

“It is six points. It is not a short distance but we have a chance to do it. That is the situation we are in. It depends on our behaviour and everything will be said on Sunday. Our fans have sold out. Everything is perfect to play a game.

“Of course, we respect them so much and the quality they have. I have no doubts about that, but it’s about how we approach tactically and mentally. That is all I am concerned about.”